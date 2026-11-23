Grand Theft Auto VI generated a record 3.79 billion dollars in first-day retail sales and received near-unanimous critical praise, with compelling lead characters and spectacular action sequences.

Grand Theft Auto VI has generated a record 3.79 billion dollars in first-day retail sales. Workers around the world took personal days to dig into the franchise's first installment in 13 years.

Tributes and parodies showed up everywhere from a Miami Heat game to the White House's social media feeds. Critical praise was almost unanimous. The game was released last week, and an album listening party was held ahead of the release on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. The first big improvement is the two lead characters.

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Two lead characters drive GTA VI story

Jason Duval is a military vet who's making a living as a delivery guy and enforcer for a low-level drug operation in Vice City, Rockstar's version of Miami. Lucia Caminos, his girlfriend, has just been released from jail and has to wear an ankle monitor. Both characters are so appealing you can understand what they see in each other. Jason is a good-natured slab of beef, while Lucia is a firecracker with an infectious laugh.

Both of them have higher aspirations, aiming especially to regain custody of their 1-year-old boy. The vocal performances by Dylan Rourke and Manni L. Perez are marvelous. I thought Grand Theft Auto IV was terrific, but I gave up early on GTA V due to Trevor Philips, the most repellent protagonist I've ever been forced to play. I adored Red Dead Redemption, but I found RDR II scattered and often boring.

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So I wasn't sold on the GTA VI hype when I started playing. I am now. I was not one of those critics who got an early review copy. So I've been playing the game like most readers, cramming in as much action as I can before I have to leave my PlayStation behind for the Thanksgiving trip.

I am not a Rockstar Games fanboy. The first big improvement is the two lead characters. Jason Duval is a military vet who's making a living as a delivery guy and enforcer for a low-level drug operation in Vice City, Rockstar's version of Miami. Lucia Caminos, his girlfriend, has just been released from jail and has to wear an ankle monitor.

Both characters are so appealing you can understand what they see in each other. Jason is a good-natured slab of beef, while Lucia is a firecracker with an infectious laugh. Both of them have higher aspirations, aiming especially to regain custody of their 1-year-old boy. The vocal performances by Dylan Rourke and Manni L. Perez are marvelous.

And while I might find either Jason or Lucia exasperating in real life, I was rooting for their romance even as their ambitions led them into more dangerous territory. It's the first time GTA has centered on a love story, and it's surprisingly effective. I've seen some online carping about all the errands Jason has to run before Lucia gets out of the slammer. Get a haircut.

Errands and missions shape gameplay experience

Buy Lucia some jewelry. Fix the leak in the roof. And yes, the way such chores are made interactive can be unsatisfying. But some seemingly simple tasks veer into genuinely weird territory.

A friendly chat with your neighbor Shirley evolves into a fight over exotic animals, and then into an effort to steal a scooter from another elderly neighbor. Roadside encounters often devolve into the kind of mayhem that reinforces the old Florida Man stereotype. An amiable game of pool turns into a fistfight with a crew of military thugs. And then you have the core missions.

I resolved to try to make my way through GTA VI with as few bullets as possible. That lasted one mission. Soon enough I found myself surrounded by bikers who left me no choice but to start shooting.

Then there are the inevitable high-speed chases where you're either in pursuit or being pursued. If you find your attention drifting, at least keep playing through the end of chapter one. It climaxes with an extended sequence that includes a shootout, a boat escape, a fistfight, another escape and a car chase. It's like five Fast & Furious movies crammed into about half an hour, and it's spectacular.

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Bobby Moynihan delivers hilarious voice performance

Who predicted that Saturday Night Live alumnus Bobby Moynihan would have a career year in 2026? He's hilarious as Tracy Morgan's wingman on NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. He revived his Drunk Uncle character on SNL. And he's one of the most prominent voices in GTA VI.

Moynihan plays Cal, a drug-trade cohort of Jason's who would really rather be fishing. At first he serves as comic relief to his less chatty compadre. But as the story develops he whipsaws through all sorts of situations, from an enthusiastic romantic adviser to a guy mourning the death of another dealer to a paranoid conspiracy theorist.

The actor handles the voice acrobatics with aplomb, even scoring laughs when he's called upon to help in a life-or-death situation after he swallowed a fistful of THC gummies. It got to the point where I felt an odd sense of joy anytime my phone rang and Cal was on the other end. A few other SNL veterans are along for the ride.

Jason Sudeikis returns as Richard Bastion, an obnoxious right-wing radio host - one of this game's frequent digs at that aspect of American culture. And Sarah Sherman and Chloe Fineman team up for a true-crime podcast that gets jaw-droppingly raunchy. Another familiar voice makes an unforgettable early impression. Stephen Root, the legendary character actor whose career has gone from NewsRadio to Widow's Bay, is a marvel as Jason's boss, Brian.

Extensive soundtrack enhances the gaming vibe

He's generally cranky as he deals with the vicissitudes of the business, but I was utterly charmed when he uncorked his affectionate delight with his rifle-toting wife. You've probably checked out Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, the massive 34-song soundtrack released last week. The range of music is ridiculous, bouncing from classic rockers like Michael McDonald and Keith Richards to current hitmakers like Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Morgan Wallen. Turns out the album is just an appetizer.

There are more than 700 licensed tracks in the game itself. Most of them show up on the 22 radio stations you can listen to in your car. One morning I was in an '80s mood, so I drove to my job listening to The The's This Is the Day. I was in a much angrier mood that night, so I cranked up Slayer's Payback.

The experience brings back a vibe that's gotten lost in the age of Spotify: the surprise when a DJ treats you to a deep cut you haven't heard in ages or something entirely new that blows you away. It's not just limited to your car stereo. I walked into a gun store where The Who's Bargain was playing. A relaxing boat ride was accompanied by MGMT's Electric Feel. My favorite example is a pivotal