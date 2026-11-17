Grand Theft Auto VI secured eight nominations at The Game Awards, leading all titles despite its upcoming November 19 release date.

Grand Theft Auto VI has become the most nominated title at this year's Game Awards ceremony, securing eight distinct accolades despite not being available to the public. The nomination list was officially released on Tuesday by the event organizers, marking a significant milestone for the upcoming open-world title from Rockstar Games. This early recognition highlights the immense anticipation surrounding the franchise's latest installment.

The Game Awards Nomination Details

The game holds the record for the most nominations of any single entry in this year's competition. Although the general public cannot yet play the title, it qualified for consideration by meeting the eligibility window criteria. The deadline for games to be available was November 20, allowing Grand Theft Auto VI to slip in just before the cutoff date.

Also read Police Charge 12 in GTA Auto Theft Ring, Seize 96 Vehicles Bound for West Africa

The eight nominations include a nod for the prestigious Game of the Year award. This achievement underscores the critical and commercial impact the title has already generated within the gaming industry. The recognition serves as a precursor to its major market launch scheduled for later this month.

Competition and Other Key Nominees

While Grand Theft Auto VI leads the pack, several other major titles have secured strong positions in the competition. Resident Evil Requiem from Capcom received six nominations, including a spot in the Game of the Year category. This title from the renowned horror franchise continues to demonstrate the enduring appeal of the series among voters.

Advertisement

Additionally, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time from Nintendo has been nominated for Game of the Year. The inclusion of this classic title, featuring Young Link and Navi, reflects the enduring legacy of the franchise. These nominations illustrate the diverse range of genres and studios competing for the top honors.

Voting Process and Industry Impact

The winners for all categories will be determined through a voting process involving more than 100 media outlets. Prominent organizations such as CBC are part of the voting body, alongside various digital influencers in the gaming space. This broad coalition ensures that the awards reflect a wide spectrum of industry perspectives.

The final results will be announced during the live broadcast on December 10. The event is a cornerstone of the gaming calendar, drawing attention from fans and industry professionals worldwide. The outcome of this vote will significantly influence the marketing and historical narrative of the nominated games.

Launch Timeline and Future Expectations

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for release on November 19, just one day before the eligibility cutoff for the awards. This tight scheduling allowed the title to qualify for consideration despite its late-stage development status during the nomination period. The proximity of the launch to the award ceremony has intensified speculation about the final winners.

Advertisement

The Game of the Year award carries substantial weight for publishers and developers. Winning or even securing a nomination can drive significant sales and cultural visibility for a title. As the industry awaits the December 10 announcement, the momentum for Grand Theft Auto VI remains at a historic peak.