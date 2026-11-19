The release of Grand Theft Auto VI triggers widespread workplace absences and paid leave policies as gamers prioritize the 13-year-awaited title.

Thousands of employees across North America are skipping their jobs to play Grand Theft Auto VI, the most anticipated video game in a generation. The highly anticipated open-world action adventure is officially releasing on Thursday, prompting a massive wave of absenteeism as fans prioritize the gaming experience over their professional responsibilities.

Record High Absenteeism Rates Spike

Data indicates a significant disruption in normal workplace attendance as the launch date arrives. A survey conducted by a tech company polled 1,530 employed adults in the U.S. between Oct. 9-20. The research also analyzed data from approved and pending paid time off requests filed on their platform by about 575,000 active employees at Canadian companies from 2024 to 2026.

Also read ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ could be the biggest entertainment launch in history

The findings reveal that time-off requests were up 13 per cent in the United States and up 6.6 per cent in Canada for Thursday compared to equivalent days last year. Notably, respondents in the survey did not make a direct connection to the game's release when filing their absence requests, suggesting the behavior may be widespread but underreported.

Among those who intended to take time off for an upcoming video game release, 50 per cent were planning to call in sick rather than schedule time off. This shift from planned vacation to sick leave highlights the intensity of fan anticipation and the potential strain on human resources departments.

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Corporate Policies and Employee Reactions

The cultural phenomenon has prompted varied responses from major employers. Tech company Logitech is giving its 7,000 employees a paid day off Friday so they can play the game. Game developer Pocket Pair announced a five-day holiday for its gamer employers, embracing the community interest fully.

Edison Motors, the Canadian electric truck company based out of B.C., announced employees could take the two days off, though they would be unpaid. This tiered approach reflects the different financial capacities and corporate cultures among businesses preparing for the release day impact.

Montreal couple Gabriel Santaguida, 28, and Amberley Houseman, 29, who work as a systems administrator and e-learning specialist respectively, are taking the next two days off work to play the long-awaited video game. Houseman noted that the plan started as a joke after Santaguida suggested it would be funny to take the day off for such an event. They represent the typical worker whose duties, like IT support or training development, are temporarily halted.

Santaguida and Houseman purchased a PlayStation 5 specifically to play this game, estimating the combined cost of the console and the game title to be about $1,000. Santaguida utilized credit card points to pay for the gaming system, demonstrating the financial lengths fans will go to participate in the launch.

Historic Franchise Financial Impact

The Grand Theft Auto franchise, owned by Take-Two Interactive, boasts a massive commercial history. The previous installment, released on Sept. 17, 2013, has sold over 235 million copies, according to its publisher Take-Two Interactive. At launch, that previous game made $800 million US, and just a few days following its release, it hit $1 billion US.

Industry experts expect Grand Theft Auto VI to follow this trajectory with even greater magnitude. The ultra-violent video game is expected to make billions by the end of this year alone. Bradly Shankar, gaming editor at the tech news website MobileSyrup in Mississauga, Ont., described the franchise as historic and one of the biggest in gaming.

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The game features players Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval exploring the fictional U.S. state of Leonida. While the title is known for allowing players to steal cars and rob stores, it also includes simple interactions such as petting cats or holding hands with an in-game partner.

Expert Perspectives on Workplace Culture

Human resources professionals are observing this trend as a shift in workplace culture. Tara Parry, director of permanent services with human resources consulting firm Robert Half Canada, emphasized that companies should adapt to these personal interests.

Parry stated, Everybody has their thing that they are going to take time off for, and for some people it is gaming. She argued that society should not shun employees for this behavior but should find a way to embrace it and get people to be upfront about their plans.

CBC video game reviewer Jonathan Ore noted that beyond the vast, photo-realistic environment, the latest Grand Theft Auto game is mostly a familiar formula with some smart additions. For the vast majority of players, this consistency is exactly what they have been waiting for after a 13-year wait.

As the launch proceeds, the intersection of gaming culture and corporate responsibility remains a focal point for HR managers. The decision to take time off, whether paid or unpaid, signals the significant economic and social weight that a single entertainment product can carry in the modern digital economy.