The long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI launches after 13 years with record hype, prompting couples and experts to debate whether in-game romance counts as cheating and how much gaming time is acceptable.

After a 13-year wait, Grand Theft Auto VI has arrived with enormous hype and expectations, becoming one of the biggest entertainment launches in history. The blockbuster crime game returns players to Vice City and introduces Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style couple whose romance players can control.

Between missions, they can text, grab drinks and even visit meditation retreats together. Ahead of Thursday's release, a question went viral across social media: Can real relationships survive a partner disappearing into Vice City for months? People debated how long is too long before gaming feels like neglect, and whether taking a fictional woman on a date counts as cheating. The debate has been fueled by mock 'GTA girlfriend contracts' circulating online.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Leads Game Awards Nominations

Romance Fans Embrace In-Game Persona

Toronto sales executive Roman Burke, 27, already has a nickname for Lucia: 'I call her Lulu.

' He says the character will be his priority for the next couple of months. 'We're going on missions together. We're doing heists together. We're really making money together,' he says.

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'When you do that? Then I can rock with you the same way. But until then, it's me and Lulu.

' Burke, who has waited 13 years for the game, recently sent his girlfriend Alexandra Abad a 'GTA girlfriend contract' with terms including staying out of the way of the TV and waiting until he finishes a mission before asking for anything. Abad, 25, found the idea of maintaining an in-game relationship concerning. She sent back a counteroffer: a full day of gaming would cost Burke an item from her Sephora cart, plus planned date nights.

Couples Negotiate Gaming Boundaries

Her 'Lucia clause' required him to put more effort into their real relationship than his on-screen romance.

'I just said forget the whole thing,' Burke says. Mia Consalvo, a game studies professor at Concordia University, says video games causing friction is nothing new. She recalls people in the early 2000s calling themselves 'widows' after losing partners to EverQuest and World of Warcraft.

'They would rather live in the game,' she says, citing an early EverQuest study where players identified first as residents of Norrath. 'Some people are taking it too far, but it also reflects that life is really hard and people want an escape. ' A recent YouGov poll of 4,000 adults found about six per cent would consider in-game dating cheating, while 19 per cent would not call it infidelity but would still feel uncomfortable.

Experts Define Virtual Infidelity

Consalvo says, 'Whatever your partner counts as cheating is what's cheating, because for some people it may be spending time with a fictional character.

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' She adds there is potential for worry about what a partner is doing and why they are not spending time together. Abad wonders what will happen when GTA VI's online multiplayer mode launches. She says in-game flirting would trouble her more if another person controlled a Lucia-type character.

'What if on the other side it's not just an AI girlfriend, but now there's actually somebody there that you're going on dates with? ' Still, she trusts Burke. 'He'll take his time, but he'll come back,' she says. 'He'll tell me something cool that happened or let me watch.

I was even like, Once you figure it out, maybe I'll play.

Real World Anniversaries Take Backseat

' The release has also led to expectations of an increase in sick days, and other fans have resigned themselves to sacrifices. Sierra Eklund, 29, of Edmonton, asked her boyfriend if he remembered their fifth anniversary.

'He just so coldly looked at me, and he was like, Yeah, it's the day after Grand Theft Auto VI comes out,' she says. Their anniversary is Friday. Eklund had hoped for an evening out, a hotel room and a proposal. Instead, she expects takeout.

'That's going to be the first time he's going to get some solid playtime with it,' she says. 'So, we'll sit here on our couch, under the same blanket, watching the game load. '