Carly Rae Jepsen's 2015 track 'Run Away With Me' sees massive streaming increases after being featured in the newly released Grand Theft Auto VI, marking its highest activity in over a decade.

Grand Theft Auto VI has helped revive a Canadian pop star's song from 11 years ago. Carly Rae Jepsen's " Run Away With Me," which came out in 2015, is featured in the newly released popular video game.

The song was part of her "Emotion" album. As of mid-afternoon Thursday, the song notched more than 200 million streams worldwide and was the fourth-most popular song on Jepsen's Spotify artist page. She has 21.4 million monthly listeners on the music streaming app.

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Streaming Surge in Canada and US

On Nov. 24, the song surged in streams by 1,254 per cent in Canada and 939 per cent in the U.S. A Spotify spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email on Thursday that the song is experiencing "its highest streaming days in over a decade, based on publicly available streaming activity data.

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" Billboard Canada reported that the song hit No. 83 on the Canadian Hot 100 in 2015. Despite its surge, the song didn't crack Spotify's top 10 list for Grand Theft Auto VI's songs. The most popular song included in the game is currently "Flower In A Hurricane" by Justice, Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, with more than 87 million streams. B.C.

-born Jepson gained global fame with her hit "Call Me Maybe" in 2012. Her double album " Day and Night " made the Top 60 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. She was tapped to host the Juno Awards on April 4 in Winnipeg. The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI has drawn global attention despite concerns over its violent content.

Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Impact

The game released across North America on November 26, 2026, creating a significant cultural moment. Andrew Johnson speaks with gamers as the title launches. The release has triggered widespread discussion and engagement from the gaming community worldwide. This surge in musical interest coincides with the broader media coverage of the game's arrival.

The combination of high-profile music integration and intense public interest has boosted visibility for previously released tracks. The streaming data highlights the enduring popularity of Jepsen's work from the mid-2010s. Fans are revisiting her discography through the new game soundtrack. The song's performance represents a notable shift in its historical streaming trajectory.

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It has now outpaced its previous peak activity periods by a wide margin.