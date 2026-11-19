Rockstar Games launched Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, 2026, drawing rave reviews, massive sales, and global cultural celebrations after a 13-year wait.

Grand Theft Auto VI launched worldwide on Thursday, November 19, 2026, after a 13-year wait, drawing rave reviews and massive sales. The game raced to the top of Metacritic with a score of 99, matching only Nintendo's 1998 classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated over 17 million copies have been sold for more than $1.65 billion. Omdia estimates the game could generate $3.2 billion in sales by the end of the year for Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive. The rollout began at midnight in New Zealand and moved across time zones from Tokyo to Miami. In Miami, the inspiration for the game's fictional Vice City setting, Ryan Jones waited by his PlayStation as a clock counted down.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Launches After 13 Years with 212GB File and 35 Petabytes of Traffic

Global Fans Celebrate Launch Day With Excitement

It is cinematic, the 32-year-old said. It is the best start they ever had. Alex Martinez, 25, described the event as surreal at a launch party. Since I have lived in Miami my whole life, seeing this is just, like, you cannot describe the feeling, he added.

The Miami Heat celebrated with a Vice City-themed match against the Milwaukee Bucks, with the court and stadium adorned in neon pink and blue. Marjorie Chacon reacted after buying Vice City-themed merchandise at the Kaseya Center. I came here, number one, because I love GTA VI. I played literally all the games, she said.

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In Sydney, 33-year-old Asif Mir started playing and livestreaming just after midnight. It is the best game that has ever been made and we are only 20 minutes deep, he said. Influencer Archie Whitby, 20, said, Today has been a day that I have waited for my whole life. To be living it, it feels almost dystopian.

It does not feel real. In Bangkok, British tourists Kyle McKee and Emily Todd reserved a PS5 console, TV and sofa at a gaming center for around US$16 for two hours. It is the fear of missing out, honestly, McKee, 27, told AFP. In Berlin, Ukrainian player Dmytro Shkambara, 27, said he would take four days off, planning his first session for a very long time.

Game Release Disrupts Work And Social Media

The release drove more social media posts than this year's World Cup, according to monitoring platform Visibrain. Human resources platform Remote said it had seen a 32 per cent increase in leave requests worldwide for November 19. Some companies gave staff the day off, including in India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted Grand Theft Auto-inspired social media content. In Tasmania, family-run fragrance shop Whiff-it! will close for a week after 20-year-old Jonah Bowen-Brown persuaded his mother.

She was really against it at first, said Bowen-Brown. I had to say, mum, please, please, I need it. I have been waiting 13 years to play the game. The game is available on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles.

PlayStation briefly reported connection issues before services were restored. Fans were already playing on Xbox before the midnight launch by changing system location settings to New Zealand. The game received eight nominations on Tuesday for the Game Awards, taking place on Dec. 10. Set in the fictional state of Leonida, modelled on Florida, play switches between two leading characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval.

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Female Players Find Stress Relief In Gameplay

They are partners in crime and romantically involved. There will be nightclubs, gun stores, scuba diving and a zoo. Women will be an estimated 4 out of 10 GTA VI players in the US, according to a Bain survey. In Tokyo, 30-year-old Suzana Onoda said, Since you can do all that brutal stuff like running people over or hitting them, my first thought was that it is mostly for male players.

After trying it out, well, I think getting to beat people up is a great stress relief for women as well. Entertainment website GamesRadar+ said Rockstar had built a world of truly astonishing scale, scope, and quality. PC Games said the release will be talked about for years to come and was well worth the 13-year wait. Various outlets called it a masterpiece.

The Verge's Andrew Webster wrote the game is so good that the outsize hype is the least interesting thing about it. Joost van Dreunen, adjunct professor at NYU Stern School of Business, said, It is the Star Wars of this generation. It is a synchronized, shared event. So millions of people will all want to be there the first couple of days.

Academics Compare Cultural Impact To Pop Icons

He also told AFP the game was an outlier, calling it the Taylor Swift of video games. Tore Olsson, a professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, said, There is no doubt that Jason and Lucia of VI will be criminals, and they will be regularly breaking the law. But I do not think the new game will require players to enact wanton slaughter, and it may indeed penalize those who choose to play that way.

Rockstar spent more than eight years developing the game and delayed the launch twice after a 2022 hack in which stolen gameplay footage was posted online, and another round of leaks last summer. The series has long been accused of glorifying violence and crime. No official release is currently planned in Russia, China, Lebanon or Qatar.

In Miami, fan Veronica Chicola took the day off work to binge on the game but said she had no plans to indulge in a crime spree or steal a car. I am not trying to go too crazy, she said. The original Grand Theft Auto looked basic by today's standards, but the series became increasingly sophisticated, mixing crime, driving and morally dubious missions with activities from parachute jumps to cinema visits and radio stations satirizing US culture.