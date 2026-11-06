Grand Theft Auto VI Set for Blockbuster Return After 13 Years

Grand Theft Auto VI, the first new main entry in the franchise in 13 years, is set to launch on Nov. 19 with a record budget and massive expectations.

Grand Theft Auto VI, the first new main entry in the blockbuster video game franchise in 13 years, is set to launch on Nov. 19.

Most Expensive Game in History

The game has taken almost a decade to make and has become the most expensive title in history. The game allows players to act out gangster fantasies, including shooting up bars and crashing cars, in fictional renderings of U.S. cities. Its soundtrack, piped through in-game radio, is almost as important as the cutting-edge visuals.

Also read Why is Grand Theft Auto VI the most anticipated video game of all time?

GTA VI is expected to break sales records thanks in part to a monumental marketing campaign that kicked off in late 2023 with the first official trailer. The previous edition, GTA V, is still the second-biggest selling game ever, taking just three days to rack up US$1 billion in sales, two days less than the movie Avengers: Endgame. The budget of GTA VI has reportedly ballooned to over $1 billion, far higher than any other game or film.

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Projections have it on track to make several billion in its first week, which would smash all records for any cultural product. GTA VI has two main protagonists: former drug-runner Jason and newly released ex-con Lucia, who try to survive in Vice City, a reimagining of Miami. Lucia is the first playable woman character in a main edition of the almost 30-year history of the franchise.

Long Development and Controversy

During the 1990s and 2000s, the game's graphic depictions of sex, violence and misogyny became notorious. Tabloid media outrage boosted the title's notoriety and helped sales to skyrocket. Rockstar Games has spent eight years developing the sixth edition, a process beset by difficulties including the leak of development footage and code for the game online in 2022. But expectations are sky-high.

They've spent a long time on this game, but they are probably the top game entertainment creators in the world, said Chris Dring of The Game Business outlet. It is going to be the biggest entertainment launch of all time, he told AFP. Analysts expect the game to have an impact on the entire video game sector, including on console sales and accessories.

Sales Records and Market Impact

Several other studios delayed the release of new games to avoid being caught in the hype cycle around GTA VI. Analysis firm Sensor Tower said the game had already generated around $750 million from pre-sales. Surveys suggested almost one-third of the 49 million people who use PS5 and Xbox Series consoles in the United States intended to buy the game.

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The purchase intent that we're seeing on Grand Theft Auto is far away above any other game we've ever tracked, said Mat Piscatella of consultancy Circana. For me, it's the game of the decade, Jocelin Lebeau, 39, a gamer who works for the French military, told AFP at a recent event in Paris. I'm ready to buy it sight unseen.

Scenes from the trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI were shown on a smartphone and monitor in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. The game is set for a blockbuster return after 13 years.