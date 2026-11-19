The Grand Slam of Curling is testing a new tick rule at the HearingLife National in Sydney, N.S., while the blank-end rule remains in place and the shootout points format was adjusted after fan criticism.

The Grand Slam of Curling is testing a new tick rule at the HearingLife National this week in Sydney, N.S. It is the third stop of the series and the latest experiment for a circuit known for rule tweaks.

During the first five shots of each end, when a stationary stone in the free-guard zone is ticked, both rocks must remain in the free-guard zone for the shot to be considered legal. The stationary stone must not be touching the centre line. If there is an infraction, the non-offending team can accept the resulting position of the stones. It could also choose to return the stationary stone to its original position and remove the delivered stone from play.

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Blank End Rule Experiment

Let's see what happens when teams aren't able to muck up the middle when they don't have hammer, said The Curling Group chief executive officer Nic Sulsky. I'm bullish to see how that works. The blank rule looks like it is here to stay. If a team blanks a second end in a game, it loses hammer in the next end.

A significant change last season limited teams to only one blank end per game. The adjustments are part of an effort by The Curling Group, which purchased the GSOC series from Sportsnet in 2024, to create a more exciting experience for curling fans. The group has shown a willingness to make changes during the season. Some spectators voiced displeasure at the season-opening Co-op Invitational in Victoria last month.

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An unusual finish in a round-robin finale between teams skipped by Matt Dunstone and Brendan Bottcher drew booing from the arena. Rather than play an aggressive eighth end, both teams seemed content to settle the game via shootout. They knew they would be guaranteed at least a single point and a playoff berth. Teams impacted in the standings also voiced their displeasure with organizers.

Shootout Points Adjustment

The scoring setup was changed for the next event in Medicine Hat. The single point for a shootout loss was eliminated for the team that would not have had hammer if an extra end was played. We're listening to the players, and it's the players that really pushed that rule change, Sulsky said. The competition committee, which I don't sit on, that was their call.

So I'm very supportive of trying to figure out ways to incentivize points scored and more competitive balance. In other sports, heavy lifting is often required to tweak rules or make significant changes. It can be a laborious, time-consuming process and is often done in the off-season. The Grand Slam series is different, Sulsky said, because each stop is an independent event.

He is also confident that viewers will not be left confused. I think fans want to see action and I think fans like drama, he said. If we can do these little tweaks to heighten the excitement of the games, I think that's awesome. And again, it goes to our commentators, writers and broadcasters to explain and express the rules.

The Slams will wrap up next month with two more events. The Dec. 1-6 GSOC Open will be held in Thunder Bay, Ont. The Dec. 15-20 Kioti Players' Cup will follow in Kingston, Ont. Sulsky spoke about the changes in an interview with The Canadian Press in Toronto on Nov. 17, 2026.

New Tick Rule Trial

The ongoing HearingLife National gives teams and officials a chance to see the tick rule in action. The tick rule is designed to prevent teams from mucking up the middle when they do not have hammer. Under the trial, both the ticked stationary stone and the delivered stone must stay in the free-guard zone during the first five shots of an end. If the rule is broken, the non-offending team has a choice.

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It can accept the stones as they lie, or it can restore the stationary stone and take the delivered stone out of play. That option gives the opposing team a way to avoid a bad break. The blank-end rule also remains under scrutiny. A team that blanks a second end in a game loses hammer in the next end.

The change was introduced last season and appears set to continue. The circuit has made other adjustments this season. The shootout points setup was tweaked after the Victoria event, where fans booed an unusual finish. The change in Medicine Hat removed a single point for a shootout loss for the team that would not have had hammer in an extra end.

Sulsky said the competition committee drove that decision. He added that he supports finding ways to incentivize points scored and improve competitive balance. The players, he said, pushed for the change. The Grand Slam of Curling remains a testing ground for new ideas.

Each stop is an independent event, which Sulsky said makes it different from other sports where rule changes require heavy lifting and long off-season processes. He believes fans want action and drama. If small tweaks can heighten excitement, he said, that is awesome. He added that commentators, writers and broadcasters have a role in explaining the rules to viewers.

The HearingLife National continues this week at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S. It is the third stop of the series. The event is the first to test the new tick rule. After Sydney, the circuit moves to Thunder Bay for the GSOC Open from Dec. 1-6.

The season wraps up with the Kioti Players' Cup in Kingston from Dec. 15-20. The Grand Slam series continues to blend competition with experimentation.