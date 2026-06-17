Grand Council Treaty 3 Expands Zebra Mussel Monitoring Program Amid Concerns About Invasive Species Spread

Grand Council Treaty 3, the traditional government of the Anishinaabe nation, is expanding its annual zebra mussel monitoring program this summer due to growing concerns about the invasive species spreading into waters across northwestern Ontario. The program focuses on high-risk water bodies and has been in its fourth year of extensive sampling for zebra mussel veligers, the microscopic larval stage of the species. Recent findings in Minnesota have raised concerns about the presence of high numbers of veligers, which could potentially lead to the establishment of adult populations in Treaty 3 waters.

Grand Council Treaty 3 , the traditional government of the Anishinaabe nation, is expanding its annual zebra mussel monitoring program this summer due to growing concerns about the invasive species spreading into waters across northwestern Ontario.

The program focuses on high-risk water bodies and has been in its fourth year of extensive sampling for zebra mussel veligers, the microscopic larval stage of the species. Recent findings in Minnesota have raised concerns about the presence of high numbers of veligers, which could potentially lead to the establishment of adult populations in Treaty 3 waters.

The monitoring effort will concentrate heavily on Rainy Lake, which lies downstream from affected Minnesota waters, with plans to collect approximately 90 shoreline samples and 35 offshore samples. The fieldwork is carried out by a small team consisting of the invasive species co-ordinator and summer students using fine-mesh nets to collect water samples for analysis.

The program aims to detect and prevent the spread of zebra mussels, which pose significant threats to ecosystems and infrastructure, including disrupting food webs, altering aquatic ecosystems, clogging water intake pipes, damaging fish spawning habitat, and creating hazards for beachgoers. Monitoring plays a critical role in early detection and prevention, guiding management decisions and supporting education efforts aimed at preventing the spread of zebra mussels.

Water users are urged to follow the 'clean, drain, dry' protocol to prevent the spread of the invasive species





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Zebra Mussels Invasive Species Monitoring Grand Council Treaty 3 Anishinaabe Nation Northwestern Ontario Rainy Lake Minnesota Veligers Ecosystems Infrastructure Food Webs Alter Aquatic Ecosystems Clog Water Intake Pipes Damage Fish Spawning Habitat Create Hazards For Beachgoers Monitoring Program Early Detection Prevention Education Efforts Clean Drain Dry Protocol

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