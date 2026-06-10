Graham Platner Wins Maine Democratic Primary, Setting Up Senate Showdown with Susan Collins Amid Controversies

Graham Platner, a progressive oysterman and Democratic Senate candidate, won the Maine primary but faces a tough general election battle against incumbent Susan Collins amid scandals over past offensive posts and inappropriate messages. Democrats need the traditionally blue state to retake the Senate.

Graham Platner , a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, secured the party's nomination after winning the Maine Democratic primary. Platner, an oysterman by trade, first gained national attention last summer with a viral campaign video vowing to challenge the "oligarchy" and has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump's policies, including the war with Iran.

However, his campaign has been marred by controversies, such as the resurfacing of years-old offensive Reddit posts and recent reports that he sent sexual messages to other women while married. These scandals have raised questions about his viability in the general election against incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins. Collins, seeking a sixth term, holds a powerful position as the head of the Senate Appropriations Committee and has a long history of defying Democratic efforts to unseat her.

This year, Democrats see an opportunity due to a sharply anti-Republican political environment. The balance of the Senate currently stands at 53-47 in favor of Republicans. For Democrats to have a realistic chance of regaining control of the chamber, they must win Maine, a state that voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris by seven points in the 2024 election.

Platner's ability to defeat Collins will be crucial to that strategy, though the recent controversies have cast uncertainty on his prospects





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