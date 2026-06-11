Graham DeLaet Breaks Down TPC Toronto Course, Predicts Koepka's Rise and Highlights Canadian Golf Surge

TSN golf analyst Graham DeLaet discusses the challenging layout of TPC Toronto, predicts Brooks Koepka as the tournament favorite due to his improved putting, and outlines the growing strength of Canadian players on the PGA Tour.

TSN golf analyst Graham DeLaet sat down for an in‑depth interview to break down the nuances of the upcoming tournament at TPC Toronto in Osprey Valley.

DeLaet, a former PGA Tour champion and a native of British Columbia, opened the conversation by describing the unique challenges posed by the course layout. He highlighted the strategic importance of the Fairway Bunker Cluster on the 13th hole, noting that players who can navigate the angled approach shot will gain a decisive advantage.

The greens, according to DeLaet, are among the firmest he has encountered on the Canadian circuit, demanding a delicate balance between distance control and a soft touch on the putting surface. He warned that the prevailing wind patterns, which tend to shift from north‑east to south‑west over the course of the day, will test even the most seasoned professionals, forcing them to constantly adjust club selection and shot trajectory.

When asked about his personal favorite to win the event, DeLaet pointed to veteran American Brooks Koepka, whose recent resurgence on the PGA Tour has been anchored by a remarkable improvement in his putting game. DeLaet explained that Koepka's recent work with a sports psychologist and a new putter model has translated into a lower three‑putt average and a higher conversion rate on short‑range birdie opportunities.

He cited Koepka's performance at the last two stops on the tour, where the former major champion recorded an 84‑percent one‑putt percentage inside 10 feet, as evidence that his short‑game has reached a new level of consistency. DeLaet also praised Koepka's mental resilience, stating that the golfer's ability to stay composed under pressure is a hallmark of a champion and will likely prove decisive on the demanding TPC Toronto greens.

The discussion then turned to the broader state of Canadian golfers on the world stage. DeLaet expressed optimism, noting that the current crop of Canadian talent-such as Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin, and Nick Taylor-has shown a steady upward trajectory in world rankings over the past two seasons.

He pointed out that the success of these players has been fueled by increased investment in domestic training facilities, as well as a stronger emphasis on sports science and mental conditioning within the Canadian golf development programs. DeLaet also highlighted the role of the Canadian Tour's new partnership with the PGA Tour, which has provided emerging Canadian players with more opportunities to compete in high‑profile events abroad.

While acknowledging that there is still a gap between Canadian golfers and the dominant forces from the United States and Europe, he stressed that the momentum is building and that the next generation of Canadian stars could soon be regular contenders in major championships. In addition to course strategy and player analysis, DeLaet offered a detailed preview of the tournament's schedule and broadcast arrangements.

The event will feature a Thursday‑Saturday three‑round stroke‑play format, with a cut after 36 holes that will trim the field to the top 65 players and ties. TSN will provide live coverage of the final round, including a dedicated studio panel that will feature former champions and current tour analysts. DeLaet himself will contribute on‑course commentary, breaking down each player's shot selection in real time and offering insights into how the evolving weather conditions are influencing the competition.

He concluded the interview by urging fans to tune in early, as the first half of the final round promises a flurry of birdies on the par‑five 18th hole, a signature finishing hole that has historically produced dramatic swings in leaderboard positions. Overall, DeLaet's commentary paints a picture of a tournament that will test every facet of a golfer's skill set-driving accuracy, iron play, short‑game mastery, and mental fortitude.

Whether it is Koepka's revitalized putting, a breakout performance from a rising Canadian star, or a surprise victory from an underdog, the stakes are high and the excitement is palpable. As the days draw closer, golfers, analysts, and fans alike will be watching closely to see who can best adapt to the demanding conditions at TPC Toronto and emerge victorious in what promises to be one of the most compelling stops on the PGA Tour calendar this season





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Golf TPC Toronto Brooks Koepka Canadian Golfers Graham Delaet

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lindsey Graham Wins South Carolina Republican Senate PrimaryU.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham secured the Republican nomination for South Carolina's U.S. Senate seat, aiming for a fifth term with early endorsement from President Donald Trump. Graham, a top Trump ally, faces a historically difficult race for Democrats in the state, where no Democrat has won a Senate seat in decades. The primary also featured contests for governor, with Trump backing Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, and Democrats continue their long search for a statewide victory.

Read more »

Graham Platner Wins Maine Democratic Primary, Setting Up Senate Showdown with Susan Collins Amid ControversiesGraham Platner, a progressive oysterman and Democratic Senate candidate, won the Maine primary but faces a tough general election battle against incumbent Susan Collins amid scandals over past offensive posts and inappropriate messages. Democrats need the traditionally blue state to retake the Senate.

Read more »

New Zealand's Ryan Fox ready to defend RBC Canadian Open title at TPC TorontoThere was one thing Ryan Fox knew he had to check out as soon as he returned to TPC Toronto for this year’s RBC Canadian Open.

Read more »

New Zealand’s Fox ready to defend RBC Canadian Open title at TPC TorontoThere was one thing Ryan Fox knew he had to check out as soon as he returned to TPC Toronto for this year’s RBC Canadian Open.

Read more »