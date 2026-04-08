Graham Advocates Congressional Vote on Iran War Proposal, Reiterates Nuclear Concerns

Senator Lindsey Graham calls for congressional oversight of any proposal to end the U.S.-Iran conflict, highlighting concerns over Iran's nuclear program. He references the JCPOA precedent and clarifies his views on presidential war powers.

Senator Lindsey Graham , Republican of South Carolina, expressed his perspective on the ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly regarding Iran , in a statement released on Tuesday. Graham emphasized the necessity of congressional oversight concerning any potential resolution to the existing conflicts and the future handling of Iran 's nuclear capabilities. His comments followed President Donald Trump 's announcement of a temporary two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran .

Graham stated his intention to review any proposal to end the war, referencing the historical precedent of the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and advocating for a congressional vote on any such agreement. The senator's remarks underscored the complexities of U.S.-Iran relations and the crucial role of legislative involvement in shaping foreign policy decisions, especially those concerning military actions and nuclear security. He believes that every aspect of the approximately 900 lbs. of highly enriched uranium has to be controlled by the U.S. and removed from Iran to prevent them in the future from having a dirty bomb or returning to the enrichment business - the Libyan model, for lack of a better phrase, he added.\Graham's stance on congressional approval for military actions against Iran has evolved, as evidenced by his previous statements and contrasting views. While the senator has previously stated that President Trump did not necessarily require congressional authorization for military action, he also highlighted the importance of congressional involvement when it came to a resolution of the war. His remarks have sparked debate about the constitutional limits of presidential power, specifically in relation to the War Powers Act. During an interview on NBC News' 'Meet The Press,' when questioned about the necessity of congressional approval for military intervention in Iran, Graham expressed his view that the War Powers Act is unconstitutional. He further clarified his position by differentiating the current situation from the Iraq War, where President George W. Bush sought and received congressional authorization for military action. Graham implied that Trump did not need to ask for approval, asserting that the president possessed the legal authority to act. This perspective highlights a complex interplay of political, legal, and strategic considerations as the United States navigates its relationship with Iran and seeks to maintain stability in the Middle East. It also raises questions about the scope of presidential power in matters of national security and the extent to which Congress should exercise its constitutional authority to check that power.\Graham's statements add a new dimension to the debate over U.S. policy toward Iran, particularly in light of the proposed ceasefire and any potential long-term solutions. His call for congressional oversight, combined with his expressed concerns about Iran's nuclear program, underscores the need for a comprehensive approach to address the multifaceted challenges posed by the situation. The senator's remarks indicate the importance of ensuring that any agreement reached is thoroughly vetted and that the national security interests of the United States are fully protected. This is in accordance with his past voting record. Graham's stance reflects a broader sentiment among some members of Congress who believe that the legislative branch should play a more active role in shaping foreign policy, especially in matters of war and peace. The debate over Iran is therefore not just about the specific actions of individual presidents, but also about the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches and the appropriate role of Congress in international affairs. Furthermore, the Senator also pointed out that the 900 lbs of highly enriched uranium from Iran needs to be controlled by the US and removed to prevent Iran from creating a dirty bomb. The Senator believes this will prevent the future creation of a dirty bomb or the return to the enrichment business by Iran





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lindsey Graham Iran War Powers Act JCPOA Congress Nuclear Program Donald Trump Military Action Foreign Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Greene Blasts Trump Over Iran Threats, Calls Actions 'Evil'Former U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticizes Donald Trump's threats against Iran, accusing him of escalating tensions and acting against Christian principles. She calls his actions 'evil' and accuses him of being a fake Christian.

Read more »

Soaring Gas Prices Trigger Calls for Fuel Tax Relief Amid Iran War ConcernsRising gas prices, fueled by the Iran war and potential oil price surges, are prompting economists to warn of economic downturns in the U.S. and Canada and renewed calls for government intervention. Prices have already reached record highs, with concerns that further increases could lead to significant reductions in consumer spending and limit central banks' ability to respond.

Read more »

Democrats Ramp Up Calls For 25th Amendment After Trump's 'Unhinged' Iran RantAnthony is an Evening Trends Reporter based in Southern California and has spent the last two years working at the Daily Mirror U.S. covering politics, immigration, crime and natural disasters.

Read more »

Iran calls for human chains to protect power plants as Trump’s deadline nearsAirstrikes pounded Tehran on Tuesday, and Iranian officials urged young people to form human chains to protect power plants, hours before the expiration of U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest deadline for the Islamic Republic to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz or face punishing strikes on its infrastructure.

Read more »

Georgia congressional election pits Trump-backed Clay Fuller against Shawn HarrisNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »

Advocates have little hope social housing needs in Quebec will be addressed soonMONTREAL — Brique par brique, a non-profit that builds housing in Montreal, has been trying to develop more city-owned land for years, but the group says securing money for new projects is getting harder.

Read more »