Graeme McDowell Returns to US Open After Six-Year Absence, Focused on Family and Competitive Spirit

At 46, Graeme McDowell is back at the US Open after a six-year major absence, cherishing the chance to compete again and share the experience with his son. The former US Open champion discusses the challenges of Shinnecock Hills, his recent form, and the appreciation he has for golf's biggest stages after a drought.

Graeme McDowell, the 2010 US Open champion and former world number four, is set to make his first appearance at a major championship in six years at Shinnecock Hills this week.

The 46-year-old from Northern Ireland, who made 34 consecutive major appearances between 2008 and 2016, missed the cut at the same venue in 2018 and has since struggled to qualify regularly. Speaking ahead of the tournament, McDowell expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to return, emphasizing how much the experience means to him now compared to when it was a near certainty in his prime.

"I wasn't sure I was ever going to get to show him me out here playing in it with the sands of time continuing to deplete," he said, referring to his nine-year-old son Wills. "There's a large appreciation for me being here this week at a major.

At a point of my career, these were automatic and when they get taken away from you, you realise how much you miss them and appreciate the opportunity to be on golf's biggest stages.

" Shinnecock Hills is famously one of the toughest courses on the US Open rota, and McDowell predicts another severe test given the forecast for strong winds. He advanced from a 36-hole qualifier in Dallas last month to secure his spot, demonstrating the determination required to return.

"You must drive it well. The fairways are generous but if you miss them, you're in trouble," explained McDowell, who now competes on the LIV Golf circuit.

"The greens, you have to be very disciplined with some and some will give you chances, so you have to know where to miss and when you do miss, you have to be creative. The bunkers are interesting with a lot of stones and shells in them, but there is a little bit of everything in this golf course that will test the patience and every department of the skill-set.

" McDowell's most recent PGA Tour victory came at the 2020 Saudi International, and his best finish on LIV was a tied second in Virginia last year. While he admits that "pretty much everything" would need to go right for him to contend at Shinnecock, he believes the course suits his game. He expects the winner to have to endure a tough stretch and maintain composure.

"I'm going to have to weather some storms at some point and whomever wins is going to have to go through a period where they have to hang in, take their medicine and get out of there with a bogey and just run," he added. "Right now it's quite fair, not as fast as it was in 2018, but I think by design they are keeping it a little bit slower.

Thursday's weather forecast is very windy and they are worried about that, but right now it's slower and we'll see how that progresses over the weekend.

" McDowell's return highlights the resilience of a veteran competitor finding joy in the game's biggest moments once more, both for himself and for his family





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