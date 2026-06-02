Grade 5‑6 Students Compete for 'Mayor for a Day' Slot; 9‑Year‑Old Taylor May Brown Wins

Sault Ste. Marie's Mayor Matthew Shoemaker invites Grade 5 and 6 pupils to submit creative projects for the 2026 Mayor for a Day contest. Submissions close June 17, and nine‑year‑old Taylor May Brown of St. Francis French Immersion was named the winner, earning the chance to open a council meeting, tour the Civic Centre and host a pizza party for her class.

Mayor Matthew Shoemaker and the City of Sault Ste. Marie are calling on Grade 5 and Grade 6 pupils to unleash their imagination in the 2026 "Mayor for a Day" competition.

The contest invites students to submit a letter, video, drawing, presentation or any other creative medium that answers the question, "What would you do as mayor of Sault Ste. Marie?

" Shoemaker emphasized that the greatest value of the initiative lies in hearing the fresh ideas of young residents. "Students often bring a fresh perspective and a strong sense of what makes Sault Ste. Marie special," the mayor explained in the city's press release.

"Mayor for a Day gives them an opportunity to learn more about local government while sharing their vision for the city's future. " Entries are being accepted until 5 p.m. on June 17 and must be accompanied by a completed application form. Submissions can be emailed to the mayor's office or delivered in person to the Civic Centre reception desk at 99 Foster Drive. The city's website (matthewshoemaker.ca/mayorforaday) provides full guidelines and a downloadable form.

Each student may enter only once. On June 19 the city announced the winner, nine‑year‑old Taylor May Brown of St. Francis French Immersion. In a spirited video submission, Taylor imagined a mayor who would host a free pancake breakfast every morning, organize a talent show at the Roberta Bondar Pavilion, and build a giant snowfort in the Downtown Plaza for a community snow‑ball fight. Her enthusiastic presentation captured the spirit of civic pride and earned her the top prize.

As the new "Mayor for a Day," Taylor will open the City Council meeting on June 22, enjoy a guided tour of the Civic Centre, and sit down with Mayor Shoemaker to discuss municipal operations. Her classroom will be treated to a celebratory pizza party, and the mayor will visit the school for a short talk about local government.

The contest also highlighted a number of honourable mentions, reflecting the high level of creativity and understanding demonstrated by the participating youth. In a statement, Mayor Shoemaker praised the breadth of ideas: "I was really impressed by the thoughtful and creative submissions from local students. I want to thank everyone who participated and took the time to share their ideas - it made choosing just one Mayor for a Day a real challenge.

" He added that the program is a "unique initiative that helps the city involve youth in local government" and expressed excitement about meeting the winner and the honourable mentions at the council meeting. The event not only gave Taylor a platform to showcase her vision, but also reinforced the city's commitment to engaging the next generation in civic life, encouraging them to think critically about community challenges and possibilities.

The Mayor for a Day contest represents the city's broader strategy to involve young residents in the democratic process and to nurture a sense of ownership over the future of Sault Ste. Marie. By giving children a direct line to the mayor's office and a prominent role in council proceedings, the city hopes to cultivate informed, engaged citizens who will one day take on leadership roles.

The success of this year's competition, marked by high participation and enthusiastic public response, suggests that the model could be expanded in the coming years, potentially including older grade levels or additional community projects that allow youth to contribute directly to municipal initiatives. The celebration of Taylor's victory will be part of the regular City Council agenda on June 22.

Her video will be shown at the start of the meeting, followed by a brief ceremony in which she officially opens the session. The mayor's office will also invite the other recognised students to attend, giving them a firsthand look at council deliberations. This public acknowledgment underscores the city's belief that civic education starts early and that listening to young voices strengthens the whole community





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Mayor For A Day Youth Engagement Sault Ste. Marie Student Contest Taylor May Brown

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