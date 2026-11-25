Nechako Lakes teacher Jennifer Creighton receives a one-day suspension for physically removing an Indigenous student, citing failures in truth and reconciliation protocols.

A Grade 2 teacher in northern British Columbia has been suspended for one day by the professional regulator after physically removing an Indigenous student from the classroom. The disciplinary action against Jennifer Elizabeth Creighton, a teacher for the Nechako Lakes School District, was issued in April 2026 following an incident that occurred on October 22, 2025. The B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation determined that Creighton's actions were inconsistent with her professional responsibility to contribute to truth and reconciliation.

Incident Details and Physical Force

The core facts of the case reveal that Creighton admitted to the conduct through a consent resolution agreement signed earlier this month. The incident took place when her Grade 2 students were lining up to leave the classroom. Creighton noticed one student holding an unspecified item in their hand and asked them to put it away. When the student did not comply, Creighton attempted to take the item from their hand, placing one hand on the student's back and grabbing their arm.

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The commissioner's document states that Creighton pushed Student A towards and through the classroom door. The student became escalated during this interaction and attempted to resist Creighton's physical direction. Despite the resistance, Creighton continued to use physical force to move the student approximately 20 feet down the hallway and into another classroom.

Impact on Other Students and Staff Response

During this physical intervention, the commissioner noted that Creighton inadvertently bumped into other students in the line. This collision caused one student to trip and fall to the ground. Following the incident, Creighton returned to the classroom and apologized to the students. She told them that if they were scared, they should seek support from her or another adult.

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The regulatory document highlights that school staff were not expected to physically restrain students. At the time of the incident, there was no specific policy in place for physical restraint. Staff members had been reminded of the existing policy regarding physical interaction with students approximately one month before the October 22, 2025 incident occurred.

Disciplinary Measures and Mandatory Training

The Nechako Lakes School District suspended Jennifer Elizabeth Creighton for one day as an initial administrative measure. They also required her to complete two courses focused on trauma-informed schools and de-escalation skills. The B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation subsequently handed her a second single-day suspension, which she completed on Monday. This regulatory suspension was added to the district's initial penalty.

As part of the resolution, Creighton must also complete the Creating a Positive Learning Environment course through the Justice Institute of B.C. The regulator warned that failure to complete this course would result in further suspension. These mandatory educational steps are designed to address the specific behavioral issues identified during the investigation.

Truth Reconciliation and Professional Standards

The B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation emphasized that Creighton's use of physical force in front of students failed to model appropriate behavior. The commissioner stated that she failed to treat the student with dignity and respect. These failures are particularly significant given the historical context of the region and the education system.

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The document explicitly notes that given the legacy of physical abuse in Indian Residential Schools, Creighton's actions carried particular significance. The commissioner concluded that the teacher's conduct was inconsistent with her responsibility to contribute to truth, reconciliation, and healing. The consent resolution agreement serves as a formal acknowledgment of these professional standards and the need for cultural safety in educational environments.