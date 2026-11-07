Governor Newsom Commutes All 548 California Death Sentences to Life Without Parole

California Governor Gavin Newsom commutes the sentences of 548 death row inmates to life without parole, a move criticized by victims groups and supported by his constitutional clemency powers.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that he will commute the death sentences of all 548 prisoners currently on the state's death row. This sweeping action transforms their punishment to life without the possibility of parole, a decision made under his constitutional clemency authority despite repeated voter rejections of capital punishment abolition.

Newsom Declares End to State-Sanctioned Killings

Newsom explained his rationale in an open letter, stating that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values and undermines the legal system. He emphasized that while prosecutors, juries, and courts retain the power to seek the death penalty in future cases, he personally concluded the state cannot morally execute individuals convicted of severe crimes.

Also read Gavin Newsom Moves To Commute Every Person On California’s Death Row

The Governor acknowledged the deep anger this decision may cause among citizens who feel that perpetrators of brutal crimes deserve the ultimate punishment. However, he maintained that his role as Governor requires him to act according to his moral convictions rather than strictly adhering to the preferences of the electorate on this specific issue.

Legal Hurdles Require Supreme Court Approval

Although Newsom has the authority to initiate commutations, the process is not automatic for all inmates. The California Supreme Court must approve clemency requests for individuals convicted of felonies more than once. According to Newsom's office, this requirement affects 382 of the 548 inmates, meaning approximately 70% of the commutations need judicial consent.

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This legal step ensures that the judiciary has a say in the final disposition of cases involving repeat offenders. The distinction highlights the complex intersection of executive power and judicial review within the California legal framework when dealing with the most severe criminal penalties.

Victim Advocates Condemn the Decision as Offensive

The announcement triggered immediate backlash from advocacy groups and victims' families. Patricia Wenskunas, founder of Crime Survivors, criticized the move as offensive and outrageous. She expressed that her heart hurts for every victim and their family members, arguing that the decision inflicts additional anguish on those who have already suffered profound loss.

The California District Attorneys Association had previously expressed grave concerns about the potential for such a sweeping action. In a letter sent last month, the organization warned that commuting these sentences would cause further pain to victims' families and questioned the necessity of overriding the judicial process in this manner.

High-Profile Cases Among Those Commuted

The list of commuted sentences includes several high-profile cases that have drawn national attention over the decades. Richard Allen Davis, the man convicted of kidnapping and killing 12-year-old Polly Klaas in 1993, is among those whose death sentence is being commuted. Davis strangled Klaas to prevent her from identifying him and concealed her body near Cloverdale.

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Davis was formally sentenced to death in September 1996 after investigators used a palm print match to secure his confession. His case was one of the first to draw widespread media attention in California, setting a precedent for how high-profile murder cases are handled in the state's justice system.

Serial Killer Charles Ng Faces Life in Prison

Another notable case involves Charles Ng, who was convicted in 1999 of 11 counts of first-degree murder. Ng and his accomplice, Leonard Lake, committed a series of kidnappings and murders in Northern California between 1984 and 1985. They held victims at a secluded compound in Calaveras County, where they committed acts of torture and sexual abuse.

Ng fled to Canada after the crimes were discovered but was returned to California after fighting extradition for six years. The California Supreme Court upheld his conviction and death sentence in July 2022. The commutation now ensures he will spend the rest of his life in prison without the chance of execution, marking the end of a decades-long legal saga.