Governor General to Return to Tumbler Ridge to Support Community Healing

Governor General Mary Simon will revisit Tumbler Ridge, BC, in April 2026 to continue supporting the community’s recovery following the February mass shooting. The visit will focus on mental health support and recognizing the efforts of first responders and community members.

Governor General Mary Simon will revisit Tumbler Ridge , British Columbia, from April 27th to 29th, 2026, demonstrating ongoing support for the community as it continues to heal following the tragic mass shooting that occurred in February.

This return visit underscores a sustained commitment to stand with the residents of Tumbler Ridge, extending beyond the initial response to the crisis and focusing on the long-term well-being of the community. The Governor General’s office emphasized that mental health is a core component of her mandate, and this visit will provide an opportunity to directly engage with those providing crucial mental health services in the area.

The schedule for Governor General Simon’s two-day visit is comprehensive, designed to connect with various segments of the community affected by the shooting. She will begin by meeting with local leadership, including Mayor Darryl Krakowka, town councillors, and municipal staff, to discuss the community’s needs and ongoing recovery efforts.

A poignant moment will be her visit to the Roman Walkway Memorial site, where she will participate in a symbolic act of remembrance by laying a paper heart with a personal message. Recognizing the vital role of first responders, she will also express her gratitude to the firefighters and paramedics who served during and after the incident, as well as to the RCMP members from both the Tumbler Ridge and Chetwynd detachments.

This acknowledgement highlights the collaborative effort required in times of crisis and the dedication of those who protect and serve. The visit also acknowledges the profound impact on the educational system, with a planned visit to the temporary Tumbler Ridge Secondary School site. During her time at the school, Governor General Simon will engage with students, teachers, support staff, clinicians, and safe school liaisons, offering support and listening to their experiences.

A particularly meaningful engagement will be her attendance at an English First Peoples class, where she will discuss reconciliation and resilience with students. This demonstrates a commitment to addressing the broader societal issues that contribute to trauma and fostering a path towards healing and understanding. The afternoon will be dedicated to expressing gratitude to community health-care professionals for their unwavering dedication to the people of Tumbler Ridge.

This visit comes amidst ongoing scrutiny regarding the response to the shooter, Jesse Van Rootselaar, with concerns raised about the timing of alerting authorities to his online activity. The tragedy resulted in the deaths of six individuals and the shooter, discovered at the high school and a connected residence. The Governor General’s presence aims to offer solace and reaffirm the commitment to supporting the community’s journey towards recovery and a brighter future.

Resources for mental health support remain readily available 24/7, including 310-Mental Health Support (310-6789), Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868 or text CONNECT to 686868), Suicide Crisis Helpline (988), KUU-US Indigenous Crisis Line (1-800-588-8717), and Métis Crisis Line (1-833-638-4722)





TerraceStandard / 🏆 24. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tumbler Ridge Mary Simon Mass Shooting Mental Health Community Support

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Governor General travelling to Tumbler Ridge, B.C., months after deadly mass shootingGovernor General Mary Simon will be in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., next week to support the community's 'ongoing healing journey' months after a deadly mass shooting claimed eight lives.

Read more »

Governor General travelling to Tumbler Ridge, B.C., months after deadly mass shootingTUMBLER RIDGE — Governor General Mary Simon will be in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., next week to support the community's 'ongoing healing journey' months after a deadly mass shooting claimed eight lives.

Read more »

Toronto General Hospital Tackles Emergency Department Overcrowding Through Innovative PartnershipsToronto General Hospital is facing unprecedented patient volumes in its emergency department and is implementing innovative care pathways and collaborations with other healthcare organizations to alleviate pressure and improve patient care. The hospital is also fostering a culture of innovation, empowering frontline staff to develop and test new solutions.

Read more »

Saskatchewan remembers former Lieutenant Governor Vaughn Solomon SchofieldSaskatchewan’s former Lieutenant Governor Vaughn Solomon Schofield was honoured with a state funeral on Saturday at Living Hope Alliance Church in Regina.

Read more »

Acting Attorney General: WHCD Shooting Should Be A ‘Wake Up Call To Congress’Jaz Tolliver has been a trends reporter for the HuffPost since 2022. She relishes any opportunity to write about pop culture, gaming, politics, and the best movies and TV shows. Jaz, a Miami native, has previously written for the Seattle Times, WPBF 25 News, Boca Magazine, The Palm Beach Post, and more.

Read more »

Advocates push for online harms legislation to protect children from AI and gaming risksChildren’s advocates rally on Parliament Hill to demand stronger online harms legislation covering AI chatbots and video games, citing cases like the Tumbler Ridge shooter and the death of a teen linked to the extremist group 764. They argue that gaming platforms and AI tools pose significant risks to children, including grooming and violent extremism.

Read more »