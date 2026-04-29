Governor General Mary Simon Visits Tumbler Ridge to Support Community After Mass Shooting

Governor General Mary Simon and her husband Whit Fraser visited Tumbler Ridge in April 2026 to stand with the community following a fatal mass shooting that claimed nine lives. The trip included meetings with local officials, first responders, students, and mental health providers, emphasizing ongoing support for recovery and healing.

Governor General Mary Simon , accompanied by her husband Whit Fraser, visited Tumbler Ridge on April 27-28, 2026, as part of a two-day trip to support the community following the devastating mass shooting that occurred on February 10, 2026.

The tragic event resulted in the deaths of nine individuals, including the suspect, across two locations—the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and a nearby residence. Simon’s visit aimed to demonstrate ongoing solidarity with the community as it navigates the healing process, with a particular focus on mental health support and recovery efforts. During her time in Tumbler Ridge, Simon met with Mayor Darryl Krakowka, town officials, first responders from the RCMP and B.C.

Ambulance Service, students at the temporary secondary school, and staff at the Tumbler Ridge Health Centre and Tumbler Ridge Strong Youth and Mental Health Centre. The Governor General’s Office emphasized that her visit was part of a broader commitment to stand with the community beyond the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, ensuring that mental health services remain accessible and community-focused.

Simon also took time to review messages left at memorials and engage with residents, underscoring the importance of collective healing and resilience. The visit came after a local tech company issued an apology for failing to alert authorities about the shooter’s suspicious online activity, which had been flagged in June 2025. The incident has prompted discussions about the need for improved coordination between private entities and law enforcement to prevent future tragedies.

As Tumbler Ridge continues to recover, Simon’s presence served as a reminder of national support for the community’s long-term healing journey





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Governor General Mary Simon Tumbler Ridge Mass Shooting Mental Health Community Healing

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