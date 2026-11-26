A new federal report released Nov. 26, 2026 concludes antisemitism on Canadian campuses is pervasive and unchecked, with 54 per cent of non-Jewish students not viewing boycotts of Jewish businesses or protests outside synagogues as antisemitic.

A new federal report released Thursday November 26, 2026 concludes that antisemitism on Canadian university campuses is pervasive and unchecked. The latest part of the Campus Antisemitism and Student Experience s (CASE) project surveyed students who do not identify as Jewish about how aware they are of antisemitism, on campus and online, and how they see it.

Heather Wright examined the details of the new federal report and its recommendations to curb the rise in antisemitism on university campuses in Canada. According to the report, 54 per cent of surveyed students who do not identify as Jewish did not consider boycotting Jewish-owned businesses or demonstrating outside Jewish houses of worship to protest Israel to be antisemitic. Seventeen per cent agreed that Israel's military actions in Gaza justify negative attitudes toward Jewish people in Canada.

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Minister Marc Miller Condemns Survey Findings

Thirty-nine per cent agreed that saying the Holocaust is a myth or exaggerated is not antisemitic. Marc Miller, the federal minister of culture and identity, said the findings show a basic failure to recognize hatred. He said a lot of the classical elements of what constitute antisemitism are considered not to be antisemitic, and this is wrong. Simon Wolle, B'nai Brith Canada's chief executive officer, said in a statement that the findings are profoundly disturbing.

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He said they suggest that some of the most historically dangerous expressions of antisemitism are being dismissed or accepted within the very institutions entrusted with educating Canada's next generation. The new survey follows an earlier CASE report released in August that asked Jewish students about their own experiences on campus. In that survey, 96 per cent of respondents said they had experienced or witnessed antisemitism. Jewish students described a climate of fear and isolation.

Hadar Zaidman, a fourth-year communications student at Toronto Metropolitan University, said she grew up learning about antisemitism but had never experienced it herself, until three years ago. She said everything kind of happened at once. In the first few months after the Oct. 7 attacks, Zaidman said she lost 99 per cent of her friends even though she did not post anything political.

Students Report Campus Harassment and Isolation

She said she just existed as a Jewish and Israeli student, and that was enough to deter people from wanting to be associated with her. TMU student Coby Sadeh said he has been followed on campus and spat at. He recalled being at a peaceful protest holding up signs for the release of the hostages. He said it was a silent protest, and someone came up to him and spat on him while he was holding up the release-the-hostage signs.

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Both Sadeh and Zaidman say far too often Jews are being blamed for the decisions made by the Israeli government. Zaidman said that logic does not translate with any other community, which is when it becomes antisemitism and not just anti-Israel sentiment. She said a person can be Israeli and be against what the Israeli government is doing, just as a person can be Canadian and not like what their government is doing. The report includes 12 recommendations.

Universities Adopts Institutional Neutrality Recommendations

Among them are that universities adopt institutional neutrality, do more to protect Jewish students on campus and better define academic freedom, including developing a code of professional ethics for professors and teachers. There are also calls for people who are not Jewish to do more and speak up, with many in the Jewish community saying they cannot fight antisemitism alone.