The increased in-office mandate for public servants began on May 4 without addressing the longstanding issues plaguing federal workspaces. The Treasury Board Secretariat has taken a path of idiocy with the roll out of their return-to-office policies, becoming a mummer’s farce. Advocates are concerned about mental health and substance use programs as bilaterals begin to lapse in 2027, as the now-eliminated mental health and addictions cabinet post 'shone a brighter light' on issues, but also caused some confusion. Recent health spending comes from the Trudeau era, but fits with the current Liberal focus on health prevention, lowering costs, and consultants.

The increased in-office mandate for public servants began on May 4 without addressing the longstanding issues plaguing federal workspaces, writes Erica Ifill. The Treasury Board Secretariat has taken a path of idiocy with the roll out of their return-to-office policies , becoming a mummer’s farce.

Advocates are concerned about mental health and substance use programs as bilaterals begin to lapse in 2027, as the now-eliminated mental health and addictions cabinet post 'shone a brighter light' on issues, but also caused some confusion. Recent health spending comes from the Trudeau era, but fits with the current Liberal focus on health prevention, lowering costs, and consultants





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Government Of Canada Treasury Board Public Servants Return-To-Office Policies Advocates Mental Health Substance Use Programs Bilaterals Health Spending Liberal Focus Health Prevention Lowering Costs Consultants

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