Government looks to make expense program for former governors general more transparent

The federal government is re-examining its expense program for former governors general after nearly 50 years of secrecy around the millions of dollars spent. The program allows the five active former governors general to bill the government for expenses up to $206,040 per year.

The federal government is looking into ways to make the expense program for former governors general more transparent after nearly 50 years of secrecy around the millions of dollars spent.

The program allows the five active former governors general to bill the government up to $206,040 per year, on top of their pensions. The Governor GeneralDevelopment Corporation won't tell the public how the money was spent, nor is it required to, which has long been the subject of criticism. In response to a question from CBC News, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he would look into the program to ensure transparency, and work is underway to strengthen it





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Governors General Expense Program Transparency Accountability

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