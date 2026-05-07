Government Introduces Co-pay for Asylum Seekers and Refugee Claimants

The government introduced a co-pay for asylum seekers and refugee claimants for some healthcare services, aiming to cut public costs by about $140 million. Claimants will cover a $4 fee for prescriptions and 30 per cent of the cost for services not typically covered by the public healthcare system.

Implementing a co-pay from asylum seekers and refugee claimants for some healthcare services will cut public costs by about $140 million, the government estimates in a written response to the House of Commons.

The new co-pay was introduced on May 1 for supplementary and prescription health coverage. Claimants will cover a $4 fee for prescriptions and cover 30 per cent of the cost for services not typically covered by the public healthcare system, such as dental work, vision care, counselling, home care, and medical devices. NDP MP Heather McPherson posed several questions about the new co-pay in a written question submitted to the government, known as an order paper question.

The government has to respond, in writing, typically within 45 days. The answer, provided on Wednesday, shows overall the co-pays are expected to cover about $140 million in 2026-27, including $92.9 million in savings from dental care alone. Another $10.6 million is expected to be saved on prescriptions, $6.2 million from vision care, and $16.7 million from counselling. The remaining savings are classified as "other.

" Routine doctor visits, emergency medicine, vaccines, hospital stays, and lab work continue to be fully covered by the program. Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner has pushed for further reforms to the program, including restricting those with rejected asylum claims to coverage for emergency life-saving care only. The number of asylum claims and refugees coming to Canada has grown dramatically since 2020, with more people making claims and getting refugee status.

The cost of the program grew to nearly $900 million in the 2024-25 fiscal year from around $211 million in 2020/21. The interim federal health program is meant to provide short-term coverage for asylum seekers and refugees until they go onto provincial health coverage. The government expects about 480,000 asylum claimants and 67,000 landed refugees to use the program in 2026-27





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Co-Pay Asylum Seekers Refugee Claimants Healthcare Services Public Costs Savings Dental Care Prescription Coverage Vision Care Counselling Home Care Medical Devices Conservative Immigration Critic Immigration Department Backlog Of Pending Asylum Claims Years-Long Backlog Of Asylum Claims Invalid Claims Massive Strain On The Program Services That It Provides Emergency Life-Saving Care Only Short-Term Coverage Provincial Health Coverage

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