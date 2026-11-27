The federal government has named seven shortlisted teams to compete for the design of the renovation of 24 Sussex Drive, with a winning team expected by July 1, 2027. Prime Minister Mark Carney will announce plans to restore the heritage building on Friday.

The federal government has announced a shortlist of seven teams that will compete to design the future renovation of 24 Sussex Drive, the official residence of the prime minister in Ottawa.

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement Joël Lightbound made the announcement on Friday. Prime Minister Mark Carney will announce plans to restore the heritage building on Friday, according to CTV News Ottawa. The shortlist marks a key step in a national design-and-build competition Carney launched in June, alongside a major fundraising campaign led by the Rideau Hall Foundation to help cover costs.

Also read Government Shortlists Seven Contractors to Renovate 24 Sussex Drive

Public Services and Procurement Canada said the strong response to the competitive procurement process reflects exceptional talent, expertise and innovation within Canada's architectural, engineering and construction sectors. More than 100 businesses and firms expressed interest in partnering with proponents for the renovation.

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Seven Shortlisted Teams for Renovation

The seven shortlisted teams are: Amico Design-Build Inc. in partnership with Hariri Pontarini Architects; EBC Inc. in partnership with Diamond Schmitt Architects; Ed Brunet and Associates Canada in partnership with Michael Green Architecture Inc.; Maple Reinders Constructors Ltd. in partnership with Patkau Architects Inc.; MARANT Construction Limited in partnership with Superkül/Quadrangle Architects Limited; QMD-Graebeck in partnership with Daoust Lestage Inc.; and SAJO-Lundy in partnership with ARCHITEM Inc. PSPC said the seven teams have demonstrated the experience and capability required to undertake a project of national significance. The next phase begins in January 2027, challenging the teams to develop bold and innovative design visions for the future of 24 Sussex Drive.

The successful design team is expected to be selected and announced by July 1, 2027. This impressive shortlist of seven highly qualified teams reflects the exceptional Canadian talent, expertise and innovation found across our design and construction sectors, said Lightbound. Their expertise brings us one step closer to modernizing 24 Sussex Drive, an important national landmark, in a way that honours its historic character while preparing it for the future. No one has lived at 24 Sussex Drive since 2015.

Prime Minister Mark Carney resides at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall, as did former prime minister Justin Trudeau. The National Capital Commission officially closed the building in 2022 due to health and safety concerns. To date, more than $8 million has been donated toward the renovation. The house at 24 Sussex Drive was built in 1867-68 and has been home to 10 prime ministers.

History and Details of 24 Sussex Drive

The main building includes 34 rooms, as well as another small home at 10 Sussex Drive, a pool house and two RCMP guard houses.