Gordon Ramsay will lead the BBC's revival of Top Gear, which has been off air since 2022 after Andrew Flintoff's crash. Filming begins next year for a 2028 broadcast.

LONDON - Gordon Ramsay, the renowned British chef and restaurateur who has forged a successful career on television, will lead the revival of the BBC's motoring program Top Gear, the British public broadcaster said Wednesday.

The announcement was published on November 25, 2026 at 2:54 p.m. EST. Ramsay, whose hit shows on both sides of the Atlantic include Hell's Kitchen and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, said he can't wait to get started. The show has garnered a keen fan base all around the world with its mix of standard motoring news and often absurd driving challenges. Top Gear has been off air since 2022 when former cricketer Andrew Flintoff was seriously injured during filming.

Also read Alberta Photographer Wins Top Prize in 2026 KBA Photo Contest

Injury Ends Filming Of Top Gear

Flintoff was taken to the hospital with facial and rib injuries following the accident at Dunsfold Aerodrome. At the time, Flintoff was driving a Morgan Super 3. The car, which did not have a roof, flipped upside down and skidded on the tarmac before coming to a stop. Filming will take place across the U.K., including at the show's Dunsfold Aerodrome base southwest of London and around the world next year, for broadcast in 2028.

Advertisement

The 60-year-old Ramsay said his love affair began as a child, when he grew up near Silverstone, which hosts the British Grand Prix, one of the most prestigious races in the Formula 1 calendar. At its very best, Top Gear has always been about the unexpected - surprising, entertaining and just the right amount of chaos, he said.

That's the spirit we want to build on, bringing a fresh energy and ambition to create something truly thrilling for a whole new generation of audiences. Ramsay is a keen driving enthusiast, and owns an extensive collection of cars that includes multiple Aston Martins and Ferraris, as well as a Porsche, Land Rover and McLaren Senna.

Ramsay Previously Appeared On Show

He has appeared on the program several times, including in 2002 when it was rebooted with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May at the helm. After those three left following an alleged physical and verbal altercation involving Clarkson, the show was rebooted again, with Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris in the driving seat. The BBC has said Ramsay's co-presenting team will be announced in due course.

The BBC has promised the new series will feature epic adventures, daring tests and spectacular stunts. According to the broadcaster, the show will bring fans the stories, machines and mayhem they love. Ramsay has recently been in the public eye, appearing at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in Los Angeles. He also attended the FOX winter junket on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

New Series Launches In 2028

In July 2023, he walked through the grid before the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack in England. Ramsay is also bringing his burger and steak outlets to a B.C. casino and resort. The Top Gear revival marks another major television project for the chef, who has become a global television personality. The new series is expected to build on the show's legacy while introducing it to a new generation.

Filming will begin next year, with the broadcast set for 2028. Pan Pylas of The Associated Press contributed to this report.