Gordon Ramsay Denounces Claims of In-Restaurant Dog Play and Defends Hygiene Standards

Influencer Gizzelle Cade accused Gordon Ramsay's Street Pizza of failing to maintain hygiene standards earlier this month, citing a dog playing on a mat inside the restaurant as an example of unsanitary conditions. However, Gordon Ramsay recently addressed the fiasco and denied Cade's allegations, denouncing both Cade's claims and the netizen response to them. TheDailyFix → Celebrity, Food, and Beyond.

Influencer Gizzelle Cade accused Gordon Ramsay 's Street Pizza of failing to maintain hygiene standards earlier this month. Ramsay recently addressed the fiasco and denounced both Cade's allegations and the netizen response to them.

Her rant prompted several users of the platform to side with her, with one even demanding that someone "call the health inspector" on Ramsay. The influencer shared that she attempted to have the 15 percent service charge removed, given her unpleasant experience, but was denied and ultimately paid the full bill. Ramsay called the reactions "over exaggerated" and described them as unsanitary, comparing them to her child, saying, "Your baby sh*ts and p*sses all the time wherever they want. What's the difference?





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Food Gizzelle Cade Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza Dog Play Sanitation Standards Criticism From The Public Dog Urine Inside Food Establishments Online Reactions Call The Health Inspector Hygiene Standards In Restaurants Dogplay In Restaurants Allegations

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