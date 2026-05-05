Gordon Head Recreation Centre Weight Room Reopens After Extensive Upgrades

The weight room at Gordon Head Recreation Centre in Saanich has reopened following major repairs, seismic upgrades, and the addition of new equipment. The facility will remain open for most of the annual maintenance shutdown.

The fitness facilities at Gordon Head Recreation Centre in Saanich , British Columbia, are once again accessible to the public after a significant period of closure dedicated to comprehensive repairs and enhancements.

The District of Saanich officially declared the reopening of the weight room on Tuesday, confirming that operational hours will adhere to the recreation centre’s standard timetable. Initially conceived as a focused repair project addressing specific issues, the scope of work rapidly evolved into a complete overhaul of the roof structure. This expansion necessitated the incorporation of crucial seismic upgrades to ensure the building’s resilience against potential earthquakes, alongside adherence to current building regulations and safety standards.

The extensive renovations weren’t limited to structural improvements; the district proactively leveraged the downtime to implement a series of interior enhancements designed to elevate the user experience. These improvements included the installation of new, durable flooring, modern and energy-efficient lighting fixtures, a fresh coat of paint throughout the space, and upgrades to critical building systems such as heating, ventilation, and safety protocols. The goal was to create a more comfortable, safe, and inviting environment for all users.

Beyond the essential repairs and aesthetic improvements, the weight room has been substantially upgraded with a suite of new fitness equipment. Patrons can now benefit from the addition of a robust bench press, a versatile squat rack, a lat pulldown machine for upper body strength training, a seated row machine targeting back muscles, and an expanded selection of cardio equipment to cater to a wider range of fitness preferences.

This investment in new equipment reflects the district’s commitment to providing residents with access to modern and effective fitness resources. The upgrades are intended to support a diverse range of fitness goals, from strength training and muscle building to cardiovascular health and overall wellness. The District of Saanich recognizes the importance of accessible and well-maintained recreational facilities in fostering a healthy and active community. The reopening of the weight room represents a significant step in fulfilling that commitment.

The project demonstrates a proactive approach to facility management, prioritizing both safety and user satisfaction. The upgrades were carefully planned to minimize disruption to residents while maximizing the long-term benefits of the improvements. The District of Saanich has also announced plans to keep the weight room accessible for the majority of the recreation centre’s scheduled annual maintenance shutdown, which is slated to take place from June 15th to June 28th.

While a brief, temporary closure is anticipated due to a planned water interruption, the district aims to minimize the impact on users and maintain access to the facility for as long as possible. This considerate approach to the maintenance shutdown further underscores the district’s dedication to providing uninterrupted access to recreational opportunities. The weight room’s reopening and the planned minimal disruption during maintenance demonstrate a commitment to community well-being and a proactive approach to facility management.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the newly renovated space and the upgraded equipment to pursue their fitness goals. The District of Saanich continues to invest in its recreational infrastructure to ensure that residents have access to high-quality facilities that support a healthy and active lifestyle. The completion of this project marks a significant achievement for the district and a positive development for the community





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Gordon Head Recreation Centre Saanich Weight Room Fitness Reopening Upgrades Seismic Maintenance Recreation Community

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