Gordie Howe International Bridge Set to Open Amid U.S. Opposition

Despite threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to block its opening, the Canadian‑financed Gordie Howe International Bridge is expected to open by the end of the week, creating a third crossing between Windsor and Detroit and likely triggering a toll competition that could lower costs for users.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge, connecting Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, is poised to open shortly despite significant political opposition from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The $6.4-billion project, entirely financed by Canada and jointly owned by the governments of Canada and Michigan, represents a major infrastructure milestone on the busiest trade corridor between the two nations. President Trump had threatened in February to block its opening, demanding that Ottawa grant Washington half ownership of the structure.

Those demands were not met, and while Trump has not publicly reversed his stance, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens have both indicated the bridge is expected to open by the end of the week, with a possible ribbon‑cutting ceremony on Friday and a formal opening on Monday. The opening would add a third international crossing between southwestern Ontario and the United States, alongside the existing Ambassador Bridge-a privately owned span that has long opposed the new bridge-and the Blue Water Bridge linking Sarnia to Port Huron.

The Gordie Howe Bridge is anticipated to spark a toll price war, benefiting commuters and commercial shippers as operators compete for traffic. It also stands as a rare point of potential cooperation amid strained Canada‑U.S. relations, which are marred by U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum, autos, and lumber, and slow‑moving negotiations to renew the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Prime Minister Carney has called the bridge a symbol of co‑operation, predicting benefits for cross‑border travelers and commerce.

Behind the scenes, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer reportedly played a key role in advancing the opening despite White House opposition. The Moroun family, owners of the Ambassador Bridge, have lobbied aggressively against the project, arguing it is economically redundant and unlawfully harms their business. The bridge is operated by the Windsor‑Detroit Bridge Authority, a federal Crown corporation, and Canada will recover construction costs through tolls collected on the Canadian side.

While optimism grows, officials caution that a last‑minute social media post from President Trump could still disrupt the plans





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