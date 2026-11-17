The Gordie Howe International Bridge was the most popular vehicle border crossing between Michigan and Ontario in October, according to the Bridge and Tunnel Operators Association. More than one million passenger and commercial vehicles have crossed since it opened in July.

The most popular vehicle border crossing between Michigan and Ontario last month was the Gordie Howe International Bridge, according to the Bridge and Tunnel Operators Association.

The association collects data for international crossings in Michigan and New York. Here are the statistics for passenger vehicle and truck crossings during October 2026. The Gordie Howe International Bridge (Windsor-Detroit) recorded 339,903 crossings. The Ambassador Bridge (Windsor-Detroit) recorded 317,142 crossings.

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Gordie Howe International Bridge Crossings

The Blue Water Bridge (Port Edward-Port Huron) recorded 279,935 crossings. The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel (Windsor-Detroit) recorded 275,726 crossings. The Sault Ste. Marie Bridge (Sault Ste.

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Marie) recorded 78,582 crossings. We are encouraged by the continued interest in the bridge and the growth in traffic volumes over the past few months, says Heather Grondin, chief relations officer, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA). More than one million passenger and commercial vehicles crossed the Gordie Howe International Bridge in its first 100 days of operations. The bridge officially opened to traffic on July 27, 2026.

In addition, WDBA officials say over 48,000 pedestrians and cyclists have used the multi-use path since opening on Aug. 5. The latest figures underscore the new span's rapid rise among the region's international crossings. In October, it handled more vehicles than the Ambassador Bridge, the Blue Water Bridge, the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and the Sault Ste. Marie Bridge.

Multi-Use Path And Traffic Growth

The bridge carries both passenger vehicles and commercial trucks between Windsor and Detroit. Its early traffic volumes have been closely watched by border agencies, local officials and the communities on both sides of the Detroit River. The WDBA has pointed to sustained public interest since the crossing opened. The authority says the growth in traffic volumes over recent months reflects that demand.

Pedestrian and cyclist use of the multi-use path has also added a new category of border crossing activity. The path opened on Aug. 5, shortly after the bridge began carrying vehicle traffic. The Bridge and Tunnel Operators Association compiles monthly data for international crossings in Michigan and New York. Its October 2026 figures place the Gordie Howe International Bridge at the top of the Michigan-Ontario list.