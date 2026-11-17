The Gordie Howe International Bridge recorded 339,903 passenger and truck crossings in October 2026, making it the busiest vehicle crossing between Michigan and Ontario. The Ambassador Bridge handled the most commercial trucks with 139,857.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge was the most popular vehicle border crossing between Michigan and Ontario in October 2026, according to the Bridge and Tunnel Operators Association.

The association collects data for international crossings in Michigan and New York. The bridge recorded 339,903 passenger vehicle and truck crossings last month. That placed it ahead of the Ambassador Bridge, which recorded 317,142 crossings over the same period. The Blue Water Bridge followed with 279,935 crossings, while the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel recorded 275,726.

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The Sault Ste. Marie Bridge recorded 78,582 crossings.

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Gordie Howe Bridge Traffic Growth

"We are encouraged by the continued interest in the bridge and the growth in traffic volumes over the past few months," said Heather Grondin, chief relations officer for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. More than one million passenger and commercial vehicles crossed the Gordie Howe International Bridge in its first 100 days of operations. The bridge officially opened to traffic on July 27, 2026.

WDBA officials also said over 48,000 pedestrians and cyclists have used the multi-use path since it opened on Aug. 5. The Ambassador Bridge had the most commercial vehicle traffic last month with 139,857 trucks crossing. The Gordie Howe International Bridge recorded 95,299 truck crossings in October 2026. For passenger cars, the Gordie Howe International Bridge recorded 244,604 crossings in October 2026.

Crossing Data Comparison With 2025

It had no passenger car or truck data for October 2025 because it was not yet open. The Ambassador Bridge recorded 177,285 passenger cars and 139,857 trucks in October 2026. In October 2025, it recorded 319,794 passenger cars and 167,101 trucks. The Blue Water Bridge recorded 154,114 passenger cars and 125,639 trucks in October 2026.

In October 2025, it recorded 140,170 passenger cars and 187,458 trucks. The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel recorded 273,913 passenger cars and 831 trucks in October 2026. In October 2025, it recorded 341,108 passenger cars and 1,676 trucks. The figures reflect total passenger vehicle and truck crossings for each international crossing in Michigan and Ontario.

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The Bridge and Tunnel Operators Association compiles data for crossings in Michigan and New York. The Gordie Howe International Bridge opened to vehicles on July 27, 2026. Its multi-use path opened on Aug. 5, 2026. In its first 100 days, the bridge topped one million passenger and commercial vehicle crossings.

More than 48,000 pedestrians and cyclists have used the multi-use path since it opened. The October 2026 totals show the Gordie Howe International Bridge leading all Michigan-Ontario vehicle crossings. The Ambassador Bridge remained the top crossing for commercial trucks.