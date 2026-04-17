Gordie Howe Bridge Opening Delayed to Quiet Trump-Related Controversy, Source Claims

An anonymous source suggests the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is being strategically delayed to allow political tensions surrounding former U.S. President Donald Trump's objections to subside. While officials cite technical testing, the source indicates a deliberate effort to avoid provoking Trump's supporters, as both sides work collaboratively towards a successful launch.

The opening of the highly anticipated Gordie Howe International Bridge, connecting Canada and the United States, is reportedly being strategically delayed to mitigate political fallout stemming from previous criticisms by U.S. President Donald Trump .

An anonymous American source, privy to ongoing discussions, has revealed to CTV News that both nations are deliberately avoiding any actions that might provoke a strong negative reaction from individuals aligned with former President Trump, who had previously vowed to obstruct the bridge’s launch on the American side. This source, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to a lack of authorization to discuss the matter publicly, emphasized the significant collaborative effort between Canadian and American stakeholders involved in coordinating the bridge's opening. Officials representing the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the Crown corporation overseeing the project, continue to maintain that the bridge is slated for a spring 2026 debut, yet they have refrained from specifying an exact date. Heather Grondin, Chief Relations Officer for the authority, attributed the protracted timeline to the intricacies of integrating new technology and infrastructure. She explained that various components, including the tolling system, the traffic management center, and the bridge's aesthetic lighting, require meticulous recalibration and retesting to ensure optimal functionality. Questions surrounding the bridge's opening have intensified over the past two months, coinciding with the conclusion of construction and a resurgence of threats originating from Washington D.C. During a period of heightened trade disputes, U.S. President Donald Trump had voiced significant grievances, including the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, alleging unfair treatment by Canada. He publicly declared his intention to prevent the bridge's opening until the United States received full compensation for any concessions made and until Canada demonstrated fairness and respect towards the U.S. His complaints also encompassed Canada's supply-managed dairy sector, the removal of American spirits from Ontario's liquor stores, and a perceived lack of American content in the bridge's construction. In response to inquiries from CTV News regarding the potential impact of Trump's threats on the announcement of the $6.4 billion bridge's opening date, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada provided a statement. A representative from the department, Caleb Spassov, indicated that substantial progress is being made towards the bridge's spring opening, but the precise date hinges on the finalization of ongoing quality reviews, testing, and commissioning activities. Updates, he assured, would be disseminated once the relevant information becomes available. Despite official reticence in pinpointing an opening date, indicators suggest a launch could be imminent. The early enrollment numbers for the bridge's toll discount program, aptly named Breakaway, have been exceptionally strong. Grondin reported that over 5,000 accounts have been established and more than 12,000 transponders have been ordered, with expectations of further engagement as the official opening date is announced





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