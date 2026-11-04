House GOP Moves to Impeach Hegseth Over Iran War After Midterm Losses

Republican lawmakers are pushing to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, blaming him for the Iran war that led to massive midterm losses, as the House could vote as soon as next week.

Republican lawmakers are rapidly moving to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, pinning blame on him for the Iran war that triggered historic midterm losses for the GOP.

The House could vote as soon as next week on removing the Pentagon's top leader. Many Republican lawmakers and allies alarmed by Tuesday's wipeout argue behind the scenes that Hegseth played a chief role in convincing President Donald Trump to attack Iran with no exit strategy and no plan for managing the political fallout. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, the famously anti-Trump GOP lawmaker, told CNN he plans to trigger a vote to impeach Hegseth when Congress returns next week.

Also read Trump says he's not considering replacing Defense Secretary Hegseth,…

GOP lawmakers move to impeach Hegseth

Multiple GOP sources said they expect it to pass. The push comes despite private acknowledgement from House and Senate GOP strategists that the party's problems extended far beyond the war. Those problems triggered 2008-level losses that will take years to reverse. But for now, party leaders and many in their ranks remain unwilling to directly blame Trump for their woes.

Even among House Republicans who survived Tuesday's onslaught, there is zero expectation they will suddenly break from the president with two years left in his term. Yet that fealty does not extend to Hegseth, the combative defense secretary who has made few friends on Capitol Hill since taking over command of the Pentagon. House Republicans are expected to vote to directly repudiate him in a matter of days.

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Hegseth, a vocal cheerleader for the war, oversold the U.S. ability to win the conflict quickly and easily, multiple Republicans argued to CNN, describing on condition of anonymity why many in their party are now turning against the defense secretary. They accused him of continuing to advocate for escalation despite little sign that continued bombing has brought Iran closer to surrender.

The conflict has since turned into a quagmire, they said, entangling the U.S. in the Middle East indefinitely, worsening the affordability crisis, and triggering voters' midterm revolt against the GOP. On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance issued an extraordinary statement that the reason we lost is the war, though he did not assign any specific blame for the conflict. The pivot is starting on the war and Hegseth, a former senior Pentagon official said.

Trump confidence in defense secretary unwavering

This has been primarily a Department of War-led effort because you chose to take military action to resolve a foreign policy matter. Still, despite efforts around him to turn up the heat on Hegseth, Trump's own confidence in his defense secretary has not yet wavered even as he has continued to survey allies about his performance, multiple White House officials told CNN.

Trump personally likes Hegseth, and has told aides that he believes he should fight back against efforts to impeach him or launch investigations into his decision-making. Just two days ago the president was in the room with him, telling him, You are my best guy. You are the best guy I have, one of the officials said.

Trump may also feel an additional need to keep Hegseth around if he chooses to move forward with additional strikes against Iran, another source familiar with his thinking told CNN. That is especially true with Democrats' new majority in the Senate likely to complicate any administration efforts to confirm new Cabinet appointees.

Pressed Wednesday on Hegseth's job status, Trump defended the war effort and denied any plans to fire him, saying he thought the defense secretary was doing a very good job. If I had it to do again, I would have to do it again, Trump said of his decision to go to war. The White House also decried the prospect of Democratic investigations into the Pentagon.

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Spokeswoman Lauren Bis argued in a statement that if Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people. But some Republicans feel it may be only a matter of time before Trump looks for someone to blame for the midterm losses, and they view Hegseth as an obvious target.

If the president is serious about anyone taking responsibility for it, it is Pete Hegseth, one Republican close to the White House said of the electoral thrashing. Pete has been either dishonest or incorrect, neither of which are acceptable, about timelines, goals and objectives since the beginning. Trump has not yet signaled plans to fire any top officials.

Hegseth likely fall guy for midterm losses

But in the aftermath of the GOP's midterm drubbing, allies and advisers widely expect him to eventually oversee some level of changes within the administration. Within Trump's orbit, some have seized on Hegseth's likely impeachment as additional justification for making him the fall guy in the wake of an embarrassing rebuke of Trump's presidency. They contend that he is bound to become a central target of Democrats' ire over the war anyway.

Hegseth, for his part, has been defiant about his ability to withstand the forthcoming wave of congressional scrutiny. While he has at times discussed his potential future ambitions with allies, including possibly running for office in Tennessee, those closest to Trump do not believe that is an immediate goal of his, people familiar with the discussions said. Some Republicans on the Hill, in the meantime, privately bristle at the prospect of Hegseth serving in Congress.

In the immediate aftermath of Tuesday's midterm election results, one person close to Hegseth told CNN that Trump's defense secretary still expects to stay in his role and is prepared to fight an impeachment effort. Hegseth has also communicated to the White House that he is prepared to own every policy decision and action taken by the Pentagon, the person said.

He believes he is well-equipped to defend those moves in public hearings that would likely grow contentious if Democrats launch them.