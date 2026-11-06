The family of a 13-year-old North Carolina girl identified as Emma has sued Google, alleging its AI-powered search on a school-issued Chromebook contributed to a severe psychological crisis. The case is the first known negligence suit over Google's AI integrations on Chromebooks.

The parents of a 13-year-old girl have sued Google, claiming she used AI technology on a school-issued computer to plan a potential suicide and funeral.

The complaint was filed Monday in a California court and is the first known case accusing Google of negligence related to AI integrations on Chromebooks. Chromebooks are Google's low-cost laptops used by millions of students in the United States and around the world. The teenager, identified by the name Emma, could not access Google's Gemini app or OpenAI's ChatGPT because her school blocked them. She was still able to use Google's search engine, which contains AI-powered tools.

Also read Google, Meta, and TikTok Sue California to Block Law Targeting Child Online Addiction

Those features were notably not among the tools Google announced this week will be disabled by default for students. Schools should turn search off and keep it off until Google removes AI mode from search or ensures that every single student is always safe when they are interacting with AI, said Andrew Liddell, one of the family's attorneys, in comments to AFP on Thursday.

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Emma's descent into psychological crisis

The complaint alleges Emma had been a happy 13-year-old girl in North Carolina who received great grades, played music and participated in Girl Scouts. Despite no history of mental illness, within months of using Google's AI-powered search on her school laptop, she began a quiet spiral into a severe psychological crisis, according to the complaint. On March 17, the school's monitoring software flagged a document titled Funeral, and the school notified her parents.

Her mother then saw Emma writing a farewell letter in real-time after logging into her daughter's account, and her father intervened. We are reviewing the claims in the lawsuit and we take this very seriously, Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda told AFP. Google argues that AI mode includes safeguards against self-harm and attempts to bypass them. But Emma was able to keep going back over and over and over again, Liddell said.

Whatever safeguards they think they put in place were obviously insufficient. Developers of fast-evolving AI technology are facing a litany of similar lawsuits in the United States. OpenAI faces several wrongful death suits, including from the parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine, a teenager who committed suicide allegedly using methods advised by ChatGPT. Google and the startup Character.

Rising wave of AI liability lawsuits

AI agreed in January to settle several lawsuits filed by families of teenagers out of court. Also on Wednesday, Google, TikTok and Meta each separately sued California to block a law that prohibits social media companies from providing addictive features to users under 16. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the law in September, and it goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

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The case adds to growing scrutiny of how AI tools are deployed in schools and how quickly students can encounter harmful content. The lawsuit focuses on whether Google's safeguards were adequate for a student using a school-issued device. The family's legal team argues that search-based AI features need stronger protections or should be disabled for students by default. Google says it is reviewing the claims.