Google Gemini Adds Checkout for Lululemon, Shoppers Drug Mart, Simons in Canada

Google has launched a new AI shopping partnership that lets Canadians buy from select retailers without leaving the Gemini app or AI search mode. The partnership includes Lululemon, Shoppers Drug Mart, La Maison Simons and some Shopify merchants.

Google has launched a new artificial intelligence shopping partnership that allows Canadians to make purchases from select retailers without leaving the Gemini app or Google AI search mode.

Google Partners With Major Canadian Retailers

The partnership includes Lululemon Athletica Inc., Shoppers Drug Mart, La Maison Simons and some Shopify Inc. merchants. The U.S. tech giant says customers can ask Gemini or Google AI search to find items with specific features or a certain style or colour. Shoppers can then buy any options presented by Gemini and the search tool from partner retailers without exiting the app or search page.

Also read Google the latest tech company to expand shopping through AI agents in Canada

The capabilities come after other tech firms like OpenAI and Meta introduced features to make checking out through their AI platforms more seamless. Google announced the partnership on November 4, 2026, at 10:28 a.m. EST, according to BNN Bloomberg. The move is part of a broader push by technology companies to integrate shopping directly into AI assistants and search products.

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With this change, Canadians using Google AI tools for online shopping will have an easier time checking out with brands such as Lululemon, Shoppers Drug Mart and La Maison Simons. The partnership also covers some Shopify merchants, widening the range of products available through the AI checkout experience. Google says the feature is designed to let users complete purchases without leaving the Gemini app or Google AI search mode.

Seamless Checkout Experience Reduces Redirections

This means a shopper can move from product discovery to checkout in one place, rather than being redirected to a retailer website. The development follows similar efforts by OpenAI and Meta, which have also introduced features to make checking out through their AI platforms more seamless. Companies named in the announcement include Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Shopify Inc., both listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols L and SHOP.

Google has not said exactly when the feature will become available to all Canadian users or whether more retailers will join later. The partnership marks another step in the growing use of AI tools for everyday tasks such as shopping and payments.