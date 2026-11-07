Goodstoney First Nation Revives Chief Goodstoney Rodeo Centre for Youth

Goodstoney First Nation restores its historic rodeo facility to train youth and combat substance abuse through competitive horseback riding events.

Goodstoney First Nation Chief and Council are officially bringing the Goodstoney Îethka Heritage Rodeo back to the Chief Goodstoney Rodeo Centre on Saturday and Sunday, specifically November 7 and November 8. This event marks the first time the facility has hosted a rodeo in twenty years, with the primary objective of providing local youth with positive athletic outlets and mentorship.

Youth Development and Social Impact

Watson Kaquitts, a councillor for the Goodstoney First Nation and former professional bull dogger, emphasizes that the revival of the rodeo is a strategic intervention to keep young people engaged in healthy activities. He notes that the Nation is actively seeking ways for its youth to build self-esteem and pride in their cultural heritage as cowboys and cowgirls. The initiative aims to create a competitive path for young riders, drawing on the historical strength of Stoneys as skilled horsemen.

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Kaquitts states that the return of the rodeo is also a direct response to serious social challenges facing the community. He explains that without constructive outlets, young people are turning to drugs and other negative influences, sometimes resulting in tragic consequences where individuals end up in downtown Calgary with serious health issues. By providing a venue for rodeo, the Nation hopes to save lives by offering an alternative to these dangerous behaviors and giving the youth something aspirational to look up to.

Facility Restoration and Historical Significance

The Chief Goodstoney Rodeo Centre, originally built in 1982, had fallen into significant disrepair over the last two decades, with a leaking roof and safety hazards that eventually forced events to taper off in the early 2000s. Chief Clifford Poucette and the council initiated a comprehensive restoration project to upgrade the aging infrastructure. The renovations are now complete, ensuring the building is safe for use once again after years of neglect.

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Kaquitts recalls the vibrant atmosphere of the early 1980s and 1990s when the centre was a bustling hub for the community. He notes that the facility hosted professional events, including the Last Chance Rodeo, which served as a final qualifying opportunity for competitors aiming for the finals in Edmonton. The recent completion of repairs allows the Nation to reclaim this legacy and restore the excitement that once defined the location as a premier rodeo destination.

Competitive History and Future Training Goals

As a former president of the rodeo club, Kaquitts has personal ties to the competitive history of the Centre. He recalls his own journey to qualify for the Indian National Finals Rodeo in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1984, after years of perseverance despite not making the cut initially. He credits the encouragement of his stepfather, who taught him resilience and the importance of not giving up, for his eventual success in the sport.

Beyond the upcoming heritage events, the Nation plans to utilize the facility as a year-round training space for Indian relay racing and other rodeo disciplines. Kaquitts owns the Mînî Thnî Blue Feather Indian relay team, which competed at the Stampede this summer, and he believes the televised relay rides have motivated many local boys to want to participate. The goal is to provide the necessary support and training to help these young athletes develop into skilled competitors.

Event Schedule and Community Access

The Goodstoney Îethka Heritage Rodeo kicks off with events starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, followed by a 2 p.m. start time on Sunday, November 8. General admission is priced at $10, while elders and children under the age of seven are admitted free of charge. This initial event is intended to be the first in a potential series, with the Nation exploring funding options for additional gatherings after the New Year and throughout the winter season to sustain the program long-term.