Good Samaritan Saves Girl at New Westminster Quay with Improvised Rope

A bystander used nylon straps to rescue a youth from the Fraser River at New Westminster Quay. Police and ferry crew assisted in the successful recovery on Wednesday evening.

A quick-thinking bystander rescued a distressed youth who fell into the Fraser River at the New Westminster Quay on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. when emergency services received reports of a female youth struggling in the water near the Quayside waterfront. New Westminster Police Department confirmed that the individual was in immediate danger and required urgent assistance to stay afloat.

Improvised Rescue Line Uses Nylon Straps

New Westminster Police Department released a statement on Friday detailing how the bystander utilized available materials to save the girl. The individual located nylon tree staking straps in the vicinity and assembled them to create an improvised rope of sufficient length. This homemade line was extended toward the youth, allowing the person to grasp the tether and remain buoyant until law enforcement arrived on the scene.

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The bystander also attached a standard life ring to the end of the nylon strap. This additional safety measure provided the struggling swimmer with extra flotation support. The combination of the tethered rope and the life ring kept the youth above the water surface during the critical moments before professional responders could reach the location. The police department highlighted this immediate action as the pivotal factor in preventing a potential tragedy.

Q to Q Ferry Crew Assists in Recovery

While the bystander managed the initial rescue attempt on the shore, the Q to Q Ferry crew was also dispatched to the area. These maritime personnel diverted their vessel to the exact location of the incident to provide further assistance. The ferry team boarded the youth from the water, ensuring they were safely removed from the river and brought onto the vessel. This coordinated effort between land-based rescuers and the water transport crew ensured a comprehensive response to the emergency.

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New Westminster Police Department officers arrived at the scene shortly after the initial reports were filed. The responding officers worked alongside the bystander and the ferry crew to secure the situation. The police emphasized that the successful outcome was due to the seamless cooperation between community members and first responders. The rapid deployment of multiple rescue assets allowed for the youth to be extracted from the hazardous environment without further delay.

Police Investigation Reveals No Criminal Activity

New Westminster Police Department investigators are currently examining the circumstances that led to the youth entering the Fraser River. Sgt. Andrew Leaver stated that the department does not believe the incident involves criminal activity. Authorities are focusing on understanding how the female youth ended up in the water to provide appropriate support rather than pursuing criminal charges. The investigation aims to clarify the sequence of events that resulted in the emergency situation.

Sgt. Andrew Leaver praised the collective response to the emergency in the official statement. He described the event as an excellent example of community members and first responders working together under challenging circumstances. The sergeant noted that the quick-thinking bystander who created the rescue line played a critical role. He also acknowledged the Q to Q Ferry crew who immediately assisted and the responding officers who arrived on scene. This collaborative approach brought the youth to safety despite the difficult conditions present during the rescue operation.