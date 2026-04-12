Golf Cars Aim to Revitalize Short-Distance Travel on the West Shore

A new business on the West Shore is promoting golf cars as an alternative and eco-friendly way to travel, offering sales, rentals, and repairs of Transport Canada-approved vehicles. Inspired by the popularity of similar services in downtown Victoria, the business owners are aiming to introduce golf carts as a common sight in their community, catering to short-distance transportation needs and reflecting a broader shift towards community-focused transport solutions.

The presence of golf carts, or golf cars , navigating the streets of Colwood might initially catch the eye, but this could soon become commonplace. A newly established business on the West Shore is striving to popularize golf cars as a conventional method of local transportation.

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The business specializes in the sale, rental, and maintenance of Transport Canada-approved vehicles tailored for short-distance journeys. These vehicles are designed to offer a practical and economical solution for everyday commuting needs.<\/p>

One of the business owners, Michell, highlighted the simplicity and cost-effectiveness of these vehicles. He emphasized their ease of use, making them a convenient option for short trips. The vehicles are rechargeable, making them easy to maintain.<\/p>

The idea for the business was sparked by the growing popularity of similar rental services in downtown Victoria. Michell and his wife, Samantha Tough, recognized the potential of golf cars as an alternative mode of transport after witnessing their widespread acceptance in the city center. Their observation of a rental service, Hey Ya Rentals, offering golf cars in downtown Victoria, inspired them to explore the potential of similar ventures in their own community. This experience opened their eyes to the possibilities of how local transportation could evolve.<\/p>

The couple envisions a future where golf cars are integrated seamlessly into the community, offering a fun and practical mode of travel for various short-distance trips. The impact is already visible. Golf cars have become a familiar feature in certain areas of downtown Victoria, where they are used by many as a pleasurable and practical means of traveling short distances.<\/p>

These vehicles can be driven only on roads with speed limits of 50 kilometers per hour or less, and drivers must adhere to standard traffic regulations. This includes the prohibition of driving on sidewalks and in bike lanes. Michell emphasized the importance of understanding the varying regulations across different municipalities. For example, while 40 km/h roads are permitted in Langford, Colwood allows the use of golf cars on 50 km/h roads.<\/p>

The business owners believe that their venture reflects a wider trend in how people choose to move around their communities. Michell observed a trend of narrower streets and lower speed limits in residential neighborhoods, combined with a considerable amount of interest in renting golf carts. He believes that the acceptance of golf carts will continue to grow as people explore alternative means of transportation.<\/p>

This growing interest highlights a shift towards more sustainable and community-focused transport solutions. The business is positioning itself to be a key player in this evolving landscape, offering innovative solutions for local transportation needs.<\/p>





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