TSN Golf analysts analyze Sudarshan Yellamaraju's impressive third round at the RBC Canadian Open, Tommy Fleetwood's and Wyndham Clark's surge into contention, and Jessica Korda's U.S. Women's Open victory. Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith blames Donald Trump for the Knicks' loss, and Chris Jones celebrates his key blocked punt.

TSN Golf analysts Bob Weeks and Graham DeLaet delved into Sudarshan Yellamaraju 's impressive third round at the RBC Canadian Open, highlighting Tommy Fleetwood and Wyndham Clark 's surge into contention on Saturday.

They also discussed the prospects for a rainy Sunday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Mike 'Flash' Pendrith expressed his satisfaction with his putting, stating, 'It was nice to see some putts go in early, and I was able to make a lot of really good ones.

' Meanwhile, Golf Canada's CEO, Laurence Montopoli, reflected on the growth of the sport in Canada, saying, 'We've always believed in the sport in this country, we just needed the vehicle to prove it. ' On the other side of the Atlantic, Carolina Hurricanes' head coach, Rod Brind'Amour, shared his elation at winning the Stanley Cup, stating, 'I wanted it as a player, but I really wanted it for these guys as a coach.

' In unrelated news, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith attributed the New York Knicks' loss to Donald Trump's 'selfish motives. ' Elsewhere, Kansas City Chiefs' defensive tackle, Chris Jones, expressed his excitement after blocking a crucial punt, saying, 'I'm in there to do one job and that's to dominate every play. ' Back in golf, Jessica Korda, fresh from her U.S. Women's Open victory, described her experience as 'like a dream,' but she didn't want to relive her final putt





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RBC Canadian Open Sudarshan Yellamaraju Tommy Fleetwood Wyndham Clark Jessica Korda U.S. Women's Open

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