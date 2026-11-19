Catastrophic drop in Goldstream River salmon runs forces hatchery to source fish from Shawnigan Creek, raising alarms about habitat degradation and future recovery efforts.

Drastic reductions in salmon populations returning to Goldstream River on Vancouver Island have triggered urgent concerns among conservationists and local authorities. Don Lowen, secretary of the board for the Goldstream Volunteer Salmon Enhancement Association (GVSEA), estimates that only approximately 250 coho salmon returned this fall. These numbers represent a significant departure from historical norms and signal potential ecological consequences for the entire watershed. The sharp decline affects not only the fish themselves but also the broader ecosystem that relies on their nutrient-rich cycles.

Severe Decline in Salmon Numbers

The current data paints a grim picture for Pacific salmon returns in the region, with multiple species showing marked decreases. While Jay Jennings, president and CEO of the Goldstream Hatchery, estimates the chum salmon return at around 2,000 fish, other sources place the number between 3,200 and 3,400. Regardless of the exact count, the trend is undeniably downward and far below sustainable levels. The implications of such a drop extend beyond recreational or commercial fishing interests, as the loss of these fish disrupts vital ecological connections.

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Hatchery Relies on External Stock

To maintain the viability of the coho salmon population, the Goldstream Hatchery has taken extraordinary measures by sourcing broodstock from other waterways. With the local return failing to meet the target of 210 adult coho, the hatchery secured permission from Fisheries and Oceans Canada to import approximately 80 fish from Shawnigan Creek. This external source was chosen because its population was originally established using Goldstream salmon in the late 1970s, ensuring close genetic ties. The goal remains to produce approximately 160,000 young coho for release next year, but the reliance on outside stock highlights the severity of the local failure.

Chum Salmon Production Crashes

The situation is even more critical for chum salmon, where the hatchery faces a catastrophic shortfall in egg collection. The original goal was to produce approximately 200,000 eggs, but current estimates suggest only about 2,500 will be available. This figure represents just over one percent of the intended production target, leaving the future of the run highly uncertain. The inability to secure sufficient adult chum for breeding underscores the depth of the crisis and the limited options available for immediate remediation. Without significant habitat restoration, the prospects for natural recovery remain bleak.

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Historical Context and Data Gaps

Don Lowen describes this year's overall return as potentially the poorest on record, a sentiment supported by historical comparisons. Lowen recalls years when 25,000 to 30,000 chum salmon returned to the river, while Jennings notes peak returns of 35,000 to 40,000 fish in the past. For coho salmon, Jennings remembers 1991 as the worst year he has witnessed, with only about 50 fish returning, though he cautions that counting methods were less sophisticated at the time. The current decline appears particularly noticeable since the major atmospheric river events of 2021, suggesting a correlation between extreme weather and population health.

Habitat Degradation and Human Impact

Several human-induced factors contribute to the stress placed on returning salmon, including century-old infrastructure and recent development. A dam built over a hundred years ago interrupted the natural flow of gravel downstream, which is essential for salmon to build spawning nests. Major flooding in 2021 washed away much of the remaining spawning gravel, further reducing suitable reproduction sites. Additionally, development in Langford has altered the river's hydrology, making it more flashy and causing water levels to surge within 24 hours after heavy rain. This rapid fluctuation creates strong currents that wash away sediment and debris, making upstream passage increasingly difficult for adult fish.

Physical Obstacles and Conservation Efforts

Logjams, debris, and beaver dams present additional physical barriers for returning salmon attempting to reach spawning grounds. Volunteers have spent considerable time removing smaller blockages to facilitate movement, while local First Nations have assisted in modifying beaver dams to create passable channels. Despite these efforts, the combined impact of habitat loss, altered water flows, and poor ocean conditions continues to threaten the sustainability of the Goldstream River salmon runs. The coordinated response by the hatchery, volunteers, and government agencies highlights the urgency of addressing these multifaceted challenges to preserve the ecological integrity of the watershed.