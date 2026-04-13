Goldman Sachs Posts Strong First Quarter Amidst Market Volatility, Driven by Dealmaking and Equity Trading

Goldman Sachs reported a strong first-quarter performance, driven by gains in dealmaking and equities trading. Despite geopolitical instability and rising oil prices that have increased market volatility, the bank saw a surge in profits and significant activity in mergers and acquisitions. The bank is also involved in upcoming IPOs and is expanding its asset and wealth management business.

Goldman Sachs experienced a robust first quarter, demonstrating resilience amidst global market volatility driven by the ongoing geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East and its impact on oil prices and inflation concerns. The investment bank benefited significantly from its strong performance in dealmaking and equities trading, indicating its continued dominance in the financial sector. This strong showing is particularly noteworthy considering the broader economic uncertainty stemming from rising crude oil prices which are exacerbating fears of a recession.

CEO David Solomon emphasized the importance of disciplined risk management, highlighting the complex geopolitical landscape and the need for careful operation strategies. The bank's revenue from equity trading intermediation and financing surged to a record US$5.33 billion, a 27% increase, while its fixed income, currencies, and commodities revenues declined by 10% to $4.01 billion, reflecting the dynamic shifts in market activities and client demand for portfolio adjustments and downside risk hedging, which often benefits trading desks.

The firm's profitability surged, with profit applicable to common shareholders reaching $5.4 billion, or $17.55 per share, a notable jump compared to $4.58 billion, or $14.12 per share, a year earlier. This profitability reflects the investment bank's strength in investment banking and assets and wealth management. Goldman Sachs is expected to have a strong year in mergers and acquisitions, despite current uncertainty, based on the expectations of Wall Street executives.

The expectation of continued activity is supported by a potentially softer stance on regulations and the opportunities presented by the artificial intelligence boom, which are likely to support deal activity. Global M&A volumes reached $1.38 trillion in the first quarter, according to Dealogic data. Goldman Sachs has been a leading player in the M&A market, with analysts at Jefferies noting that global M&A proxy fees rose 19% year-over-year to $11.3 billion, with Goldman leading in market share.

Goldman Sachs advised on some large deals, including advising Unilever on its food business merger with McCormick, which would create a $65 billion company, and Equitable's proposed tie-up with Corebridge to form a $22 billion insurer. The investment bank's fees from investment banking rose to $2.84 billion in the first quarter, a 48 per cent increase from a year ago. The company’s stock has appreciated more than three percent year-to-date, building upon a 53% increase from the previous year.

Despite overall geopolitical tensions, Goldman Sachs has found opportunities in the IPO market, securing a role as a lead bank for SpaceX’s highly anticipated initial public offering, expected to raise $75 billion at a valuation of $1.75 trillion, which could ignite other large listings. The listing is expected to set the stage for a flurry of bumper offerings this year, including the potential IPOs of OpenAI and Anthropic. Goldman also participated in PayPay's $880 million U.S. IPO.

Furthermore, the bank’s assets and wealth management division experienced a 10% increase in revenue, reaching $4.08 billion, a strategy designed to generate steadier income and reduce reliance on volatile trading and investment banking activities. The firm has prioritized this area, and is showing success. Goldman's private credit fund, operating within the division, managed to avoid the industry-wide spike in redemptions, where investors sought to repurchase just under 5% of shares in the first quarter, which did not breach the fund's cap.

The concerns that AI could erode software companies’ earnings and weaken their ability to service debt have impacted the multi-trillion-dollar private credit industry and are prompting investors to seek liquidity. Goldman Sachs’ recent acquisition of Innovator Capital Management, an active exchange-traded fund provider, has boosted its total ETF assets under supervision to $90 billion. This strategic move indicates a proactive approach to expand its financial services offerings and respond to evolving market dynamics, providing a hedge for the bank against the economic concerns.





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