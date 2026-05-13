Goldman Sachs Partners with QScale to Accelerate Digital Infrastructure Growth

Goldman Sachs’s Alternatives arm is acquiring QScale, a Canadian data centre developer, to propel its growth strategy, potentially yielding billions. The bank is taking a majority stake in QScale, with QScale co-founder and president Martin Bouchard joining the expansion efforts. This alliance is part of the escalating computing needs worldwide as AI technology expands. Goldman Sachs has already attracted big investments through Bank of Nova Scotia and TD Securities, and now it unleashes greater possibilities with QScale.

Goldman Sachs ’s Alternatives arm is buying Canadian data centre developer QScale in tandem with its founders, aiming for an ambitious expansion plan worth billions. The bank’s specialized investment platform has taken a majority stake in QScale, and the co-founder president Martin Bouchard will also reinvest.

QScale will keep its current management and Lévis, Que. , headquarters. The surge in computing needs worldwide due to AI technology growth and the demand for future-ready infrastructure is driving the partnership. Goldman Sachs secured funding last year from Bank of Nova Scotia and TD Securities.

Canadian investors showed little interest but the Coalition Avenir Québec government has changed its stance, recognizing the potential of the data centre industry





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