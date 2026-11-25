Goldman Sachs Research projects a massive surge in US data center power capacity to 52 gigawatts by 2028, significantly reshaping natural gas demand and energy infrastructure. This analysis covers key stakeholders, geographic shifts, and market impacts.

The United States is on the brink of a unprecedented energy transformation driven by the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure. Goldman Sachs Research has released a new report highlighting a staggering projected increase in power consumption for data centers. The financial giant forecasts that the US will add approximately 52 gigawatts of data center power capacity in the year 2028. This figure represents a monumental leap from current levels and signals a fundamental shift in national energy demand patterns. The prediction serves as a stark warning to energy planners and investors about the relentless growth trajectory of the technology sector.

Massive Capacity Surge Outpaces Current Growth

The 52 gigawatts projected for 2028 is nearly triple the 18 gigawatts expected to be added in the current year. This explosive growth is even more dramatic when compared to last year, representing an increase of more than five times the previous annual additions. So far in 2026, data center power capacity and demand have already grown nearly 30% year over year. Data centers now account for more than a third of all US power demand growth, highlighting their dominant role in the expanding energy landscape. This trend suggests that digital infrastructure is no longer a niche consumer of electricity but a primary driver of grid load.

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Larger Facilities Require Higher Wattage

The surge in total capacity is not merely due to an increase in the number of facilities but rather the sheer size and intensity of individual sites. Tech companies are constructing larger and significantly more power-hungry buildings to support advanced computing needs. Goldman Sachs expects the average power capacity of a single US data center building to reach 49 megawatts in 2028. This is a substantial increase from the 31 megawatts average observed this year and the modest 16 megawatts recorded in 2020. The intensification of power density per site amplifies the challenge for local grids and energy suppliers.

Geographic Concentration in Virginia and Texas

This anticipated growth is not distributed evenly across the nation but is expected to be highly concentrated in specific geographic hubs. Virginia and Texas alone are projected to account for 36% of all new US data center power capacity in 2028. These two states are emerging as the epicenters of digital infrastructure expansion, drawing significant investment and regulatory attention. The clustering of power demand in these regions could strain local transmission networks and necessitate targeted infrastructure upgrades to maintain reliability.

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Implications for Natural Gas Market Outlook

The projected 2028 growth far exceeds the assumptions underpinning Goldman Sachs existing natural gas outlook. Their existing model anticipates average annual data center power capacity additions of only 28 gigawatts from 2027 through 2035. The new, higher estimates have reinforced the analysts bullish outlook for US natural gas prices through 2030. Since natural gas is a primary fuel source for power generation in many of these key regions, the increased demand for electricity translates directly into higher demand for fossil fuels. This dynamic could keep energy prices elevated as the technology sector competes with other industries for available supply.

Political Risks Threaten Construction Timelines

Despite the bullish projections, the realization of these 52 gigawatts is not guaranteed due to significant execution risks. Roughly half of the data center power capacity expected to come online in 2028 is not yet under construction. While Goldman Sachs estimates already account for historical rates of project delays and cancellations, external factors could exacerbate these issues. Analysts warn that political changes following the midterm elections could introduce new regulatory hurdles or shift policy priorities away from energy-intensive industries.

In addition to political uncertainties, growing local opposition to data centers poses a serious threat to development timelines. Communities are increasingly scrutinizing the environmental and infrastructural impact of these massive facilities. This resistance could lead to more project delays and cancellations than currently modeled. The AI industry appetite for power is growing just as political tolerance for that appetite is being tested. This tension between technological ambition and community pushback defines the critical path for future infrastructure development in the United States.