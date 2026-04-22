Goldeneyes Hold Off Victoire Comeback for 4-3 Win

Vancouver Goldeneyes defeated Montreal Victoire 4-3 in a thrilling game featuring a late comeback attempt by Montreal and a strong performance from Vancouver's Kristen Campbell. The win is crucial for Vancouver's draft positioning despite playoff elimination.

The Vancouver Goldeneyes secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Montreal Victoire on Tuesday night in a game marked by a dramatic comeback attempt by Montreal and a resilient defensive performance by Vancouver.

Sarah Nurse opened the scoring for the Goldeneyes, adding to a first-period lead that set the tone for a competitive match. Vancouver extended their advantage to 4-0 midway through the third period, prompting a bold strategic decision from Montreal head coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie opted to pull her goaltender, Sandra Abstreiter, with over seven minutes remaining, hoping to ignite a spark in her team's offense.

The gamble initially paid off as Hayley Scamurra capitalized on the extra attacker, scoring three goals in a rapid-fire sequence spanning just two minutes and 44 seconds, narrowing the deficit to a single goal. The final five minutes of the game were a tense affair, with the Goldeneyes facing a relentless barrage of shots from the desperate Victoire. Vancouver’s goaltender, Kristen Campbell, proved crucial during this period, stopping 25 of the 28 shots she faced throughout the game.

Campbell emphasized the team’s ability to persevere through adversity, stating that they focused on controlling what they could in the closing moments to secure the win. The victory was particularly significant for Vancouver, earning them three crucial points and demonstrating their commitment to competing despite being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. Tereza Vanisova contributed with a goal and two assists, while Claire Thompson and Ashton Bell also found the back of the net for the Goldeneyes.

Nicole Gosling and Erin Ambrose were key contributors for the Victoire, with Gosling recording three assists and Ambrose adding two. Beyond the immediate result, both teams are focused on different objectives as the season winds down. Vancouver, despite being out of playoff contention, is vying for the top spot in the draft, earning “gold plan points” for every win. This is particularly important given the uncertainty surrounding potential league expansion and its impact on the draft order.

The Goldeneyes currently hold a slight lead over the Seattle Torrent in this race, with Vancouver having one game remaining and Seattle having two. Meanwhile, Montreal sits at the top of the PWHL standings and is battling the Boston Fleet for first place and the right to choose their semi-final opponent. The Victoire are also using the remaining games to refine their game, particularly their 6-on-5 play, recognizing its importance in the upcoming playoffs.

A notable individual achievement came from Vancouver’s Sophie Jaques, who became the first PWHL blueliner to reach 50 points, showcasing her offensive prowess from the blue line. The game highlighted the competitive spirit and determination of both teams as they navigate the final stretch of the inaugural PWHL season





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PWHL Vancouver Goldeneyes Montreal Victoire Hockey Kristen Campbell Hayley Scamurra Sarah Nurse Sophie Jaques Draft

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