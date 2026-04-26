Goldeneyes End Season with Overtime Thriller Against Minnesota Frost

Vancouver Goldeneyes defeat Minnesota Frost 4-3 in overtime, concluding their inaugural PWHL season on a high note and positioning themselves for a top pick in the 2026 Entry Draft. The game also celebrated Pride Night with special community involvement.

The Vancouver Goldeneyes concluded their inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League ( PWHL ) regular season with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against the Minnesota Frost on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the Pacific Coliseum.

The game, played before a crowd of 11,310 enthusiastic fans, marked a positive end to a season where the Goldeneyes were eliminated from playoff contention on April 18th. Following their elimination, the team shifted focus to the “Gold Plan,” a strategy to secure the first overall pick in the 2026 PWHL Entry Draft by accumulating the most points in their remaining games.

Jenn Gardiner of Surrey led the Goldeneyes’ offensive charge with a goal and two assists, while Hannah Miller and Sophie Jaques each contributed a goal and an assist. The scoring began with Kendall Coyne Schofield netting the first goal for the Frost in the first period, but Gardiner quickly responded less than a minute later. Sarah Nurse then gave Vancouver the lead, followed by Miller extending it in the second period.

However, Minnesota fought back with goals from Kelly Pannek and Klára Hymlárová, forcing the game into overtime. The decisive moment came just 90 seconds into the extra period when Sophie Jaques scored the game-winning goal, sparking jubilant celebrations among the players and fans. Goalie Emerance Maschmeyer delivered a strong performance, saving 28 of 31 shots, while Marlène Boissonnault stopped 20 of 24 for the Frost.

Goldeneyes Head Coach Brian Idalski expressed his pride in the team’s resilience and ability to finish strong, despite facing adversity throughout the season. He highlighted the team’s composure in overtime, noting their experience in similar situations. The victory brought the Goldeneyes to five points in the “Gold Plan” standings, currently leading Seattle, which has four points, though Seattle still has a game against Montreal to play.

Beyond the on-ice success, Saturday’s game was also celebrated as Pride Night, honoring the 2LGBTQ+ community with special performances by Stephen Scaccia and Quinn, an Olympic gold medalist and co-captain of the Vancouver Rise. Vancouver forward Hannah Miller emphasized the incredible support from the local community, expressing her pride in representing Vancouver and the growing passion for hockey in the city.

The team showed their appreciation to the fans by handing out gifts as a thank you for their unwavering support throughout the season





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