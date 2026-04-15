Goldeneyes Clinch Playoff Spot, Eliminate Torrent 4-1

Sarah Nurse and Madison Samoskevich ignite Vancouver Goldeneyes' offense as they defeat Seattle Torrent 4-1, ending the Torrent's playoff hopes and highlighting Seattle's path to the first overall draft pick.

The Vancouver Goldeneyes delivered a decisive blow to the Seattle Torrent 's postseason aspirations on Tuesday night, securing a commanding 4-1 victory that officially eliminated the Torrent from playoff contention. With both teams facing the pressure of an immediate exit from the championship race, the Goldeneyes started the game with an explosive offensive display.

The scoring commenced early, with Sarah Nurse expertly redirecting a shot from Claire Thompson from the high slot just 2 minutes and 18 seconds into the first period. The offensive momentum continued as Anna Meixner and Madison Samoskevich found the back of the net within a remarkable 33-second span, marking their first goals as members of the Goldeneyes. For Samoskevich, this achievement also represented her inaugural goal in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). Reflecting on the experience, Samoskevich expressed immense joy and gratitude, stating, "I’m so happy that I got to here in this rink in front of this fan base. It’s something that I’ll never forget. I think with the group that we have and the support that I have from my teammates, they make really easy for me. I can go to anyone on this team and ask for advice and they’ll be there supporting me." The Goldeneyes extended their lead in the second period when Hannah Miller registered her 50th career point with a goal nearly seven minutes into the frame. The Seattle Torrent's sole goal of the evening was scored by Mikyla Grant-Mentis. In net for Seattle, goaltender Corinne Schroeder made 11 saves on 15 shots during her 31 minutes of play before being relieved. Carly Jackson made their season debut for the Torrent and impressively stopped all nine shots they faced on goal. Despite the on-ice outcome, the Seattle Torrent still has an opportunity to influence their future. As a result of their playoff elimination, Seattle will participate in three post-season games focused on accumulating 'draft order points.' This is a greater number of opportunities than any other team. According to a PWHL news release dated April 15, the non-playoff team that amasses the most draft order points will secure the first overall pick in the 2026 PWHL Entry Draft. Significantly, all of Seattle’s remaining regular-season contests are scheduled to be played on home ice, providing them with three distinct chances to earn these crucial points for the top draft selection. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Goldeneyes must secure another victory to maintain their own playoff hopes, contingent on the outcomes of upcoming games involving Toronto and Ottawa against New York, before returning home for their final two games at the Pacific Coliseum. Vancouver's Izzy Daniel was forced to leave the game and did not return after sustaining an injury from a puck to the side of her head during the second period. Gabby Rosenthal was absent from Tuesday's lineup and is currently listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The Vancouver Goldeneyes and Seattle Torrent are slated to face each other again on Saturday, April 18, at Climate Pledge Arena. Currently, the Goldeneyes occupy 7th place in the standings with 30 points, while the Torrent are positioned in 8th place with 26 points. My coverage as a journalist for the Surrey Now-Leader encompasses breaking news, healthcare, court proceedings, Vancouver Rise FC, the Vancouver Goldeneyes, and social issues





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