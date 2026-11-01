Golden State Valkyries Win WNBA Championship Beating Atlanta Dream

The Golden State Valkyries captured their first WNBA championship by defeating the Atlanta Dream 68-63 in Game 7 of the finals. Gabby Williams led the victory with 30 points in San Francisco.

The Golden State Valkyries secured their first WNBA championship on Saturday night by defeating the Atlanta Dream 68-63 in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals. The decisive victory took place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, marking a historic moment for the franchise in just their second season of existence.

Gabby Williams Leads Valkyries To Victory

Golden State Valkyries star Gabby Williams was the driving force behind the team's triumph, scoring a game-high 30 points. Her performance was particularly crucial in the second half of the contest. She scored her team's final 11 points during the third quarter and continued to dominate through the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Also read Valkyries determined to avoid another slow start in WNBA Finals Game 7 against Dream

Williams left Seattle with a strong desire to join Golden State and become part of its close-knit culture. Returning to the Bay Area, where she played youth basketball, she aimed to build something special with the Valkyries. She successfully achieved that goal, earning chants of her name from the vocal crowd throughout the fourth quarter.

Atlanta Dream Falls Short In Thriller

The Atlanta Dream fought hard but were denied another championship in their franchise's fourth attempt. Jordin Canada led the Dream with 18 points, while Allisha Gray contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds. Angel Reese also added eight points and 12 rebounds for the opposing team in a valiant effort to overcome the deficit.

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Rhyne Howard kept hopes alive by making a layup to tie the game at 57 with 2:41 remaining. However, Williams immediately answered with a clutch three-pointer to regain the lead. The Dream tried to rally, with Gray making two free throws with 11 seconds left to bring Atlanta back into contention.

Close Finish At Chase Center

The final seconds of the game were incredibly tense and dramatic. After Gray's free throws, Atlanta forced a jump ball involving Gray against Williams. Veronica Burton of the Valkyries corralled the ball and converted two free throws with only 5.1 seconds remaining, effectively sealing the championship victory.

Williams also contributed two free throws with 1:40 left in the game to extend the lead. Kiah Stokes added a late basket to cap off her spectacular postseason performance. Stokes finished with 13 rebounds and two blocked shots, playing a vital role in the team's defensive success throughout the playoffs.

Historic Celebration In San Francisco

The sellout crowd at the Chase Center went into a frenzy when the final buzzer sounded. Fans chanted enthusiastically as confetti fell from the rafters and players sprinted onto the floor to celebrate. The atmosphere transformed the arena, with the area known as Ballhalla being dubbed Boohalla for this Halloween night celebration.

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This victory places the Valkyries alongside the Golden State Warriors, who won a championship in 2022. The women's team now holds a title in the same organization, highlighting the growing strength and popularity of women's basketball. The arena was filled with violet-clad supporters, creating a raucous and memorable environment for the historic occasion.