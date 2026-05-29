Golden State Valkyries Edge Caitlin Clark and Fever in Thrilling 90-88 Win

Veronica Burton scores 25 points as the Valkyries snap Indiana's three-game winning streak in a physical rematch.

The Golden State Valkyries and Indiana Fever delivered a tense rematch on Thursday night, with the Valkyries prevailing 90-88 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Veronica Burton led the way with 25 points and six rebounds, while Gabby Williams contributed 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. The game was a heated affair, especially after last week's testy matchup in Indiana that saw Caitlin Clark and Tiffany Hayes exchange words. Clark had said beforehand that she had moved on, but the sellout crowd at Chase Center reminded her of the feud every time she touched the ball, raining down boos throughout the night.

The Fever came in riding a three-game winning streak, but they struggled from beyond the arc, missing their first eight 3-point attempts and finishing the first half just 3 of 12. Clark herself had an off night, going 3 for 12 from the field and finishing with 16 points, six assists and four rebounds. Despite her struggles, she nearly willed Indiana back.

Her 3-pointer with 3:55 to play cut the Valkyries' lead to 81-80, and Aliyah Boston gave the Fever a brief lead with a jumper. But Clark turned the ball over twice in the final 1:32, first with her team trailing by three and again with 1:06 left. She then missed a 3 with 40 seconds remaining. Indiana got one more chance with 24.8 seconds left, and Sophie Cunningham scored an uncontested layup to tie the game.

Williams then missed the first of two free throws, setting up the dramatics. Boston missed a turnaround jumper as the final buzzer sounded, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. The Valkyries improved their home record with the victory, while the Fever saw their streak snapped in a game that had all the intensity of a playoff matchup. The physicality was evident from the opening tip, with both teams battling for every rebound and loose ball.

The Fever's early shooting woes put them in a hole, but they fought back behind Clark's playmaking and Boston's inside presence. Boston finished with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. For the Valkyries, Burton was the offensive engine, scoring efficiently from the field and at the free-throw line. Williams provided a well-rounded performance, and the Valkyries' bench contributed key minutes.

The atmosphere at Chase Center was electric, with fans fully engaged in the rivalry. Clark, who had attended the San Francisco Giants' game the night before, had a forgettable return to the venue where she shot just 3 for 14 last June. This time, she showed more fight but could not carry Indiana to victory.

The game also highlighted the emergence of the Valkyries as a competitive team in the WNBA, able to hang with and defeat one of the league's star-studded squads. The Fever will look to regroup, while the Valkyries prepare to host the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday in what promises to be another tough test. This thrilling contest also underscored the growing fan interest in women's basketball, with a sellout crowd and national attention on the Clark-Valkyries narrative.

Both teams displayed resilience and skill, making for a memorable night of basketball





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WNBA Golden State Valkyries Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark Veronica Burton

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