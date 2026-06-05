Golden Knights' McNabb Injured by Slap Shot in Playoff Game

Carolina's slap shot struck Vegas' Brayden McNabb in the face, causing him to leave the game. Coaches and teammates expressed concern as the Golden Knights won in overtime to tie the series. McNabb, a key defender and original Knight, had just recorded three assists in Game 1.

A hard slap shot from Carolina's player struck McNabb directly in the face just past the midway point of the first period. McNabb immediately dropped his stick, fell to the ice, and grabbed his nose as he quickly skated off the rink and down the tunnel.

The incident was a harrowing moment for both teams. After the game, coach John Tortorella expressed concern, stating, "You never want to see that. Just hope he's doing all right. We haven't seen him yet but hope he's doing OK.

" He also noted the challenge of losing a player like McNabb, who consistently logs heavy minutes, is a highly valued teammate, and plays the game with incredible effort. The captain echoed these sentiments, saying, "Any time you see that happen to a teammate, especially to a guy like Nabber who is a huge part of this team, a leader, it's tough.

" Despite the unsettling injury, the Golden Knights secured an overtime victory that tied the series. The coach mentioned they had no update on McNabb's condition when asked post-game. McNabb had just coming off a standout performance in Game 1, recording the first three-assist game of his NHL career. He is one of three original Golden Knights players who have been with the franchise for its entire nine-year existence and are now in the final for a third time.

The team had returned to their optimum, healthy lineup for the series opener, but this injury cast a shadow over their achievement. The incident underscores the physical risks of hockey, especially in high-stakes playoff games where pucks travel at extreme speeds. Players are often vulnerable even with protective gear, and facial injuries can be particularly gruesome and concerning. The response from the coaching staff and teammates highlights the camaraderie and mutual respect that exists across teams in the NHL.

It also demonstrates the emotional impact such injuries have on a roster, particularly when the injured player is a core contributor and a long-tenured leader. The Golden Knights now face the challenge of maintaining their momentum while worrying about their defensive stalwart's health. Going forward, the team's depth will be tested, and coaching decisions will weigh heavily on how to compensate for the loss of McNabb's substantial ice time and defensive prowess if he is unable to return.

The series, already poised as a competitive clash, now has an added layer of uncertainty both for the remainder of this game and the subsequent matchups. Fans and analysts alike will be awaiting updates on McNabb's condition, which could significantly influence the series' outcome. The team medical staff will conduct evaluations, and the timeline for his return, if any, will depend on the nature and severity of the injury, which appears to involve the nose given his immediate reaction.

Such injuries often require imaging to assess for fractures or breaks, and recovery can vary widely. In the meantime, the Golden Knights must regroup and focus on their next game, knowing that their teammate's well-being is the primary concern. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the game's physical demands and the fine line between competition and health in professional sports





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