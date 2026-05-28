Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon Addresses Bruce Cassidy Situation Amid Playoff Run

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon discussed the team's decision to block former coach Bruce Cassidy from speaking with other teams, calling the leak of the story 'unfortunate' and affirming the organization's commitment to winning. Cassidy expressed his frustration over being unable to interview due to contractual restrictions.

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon spoke on TSN's OverDrive on Thursday, reiterating the organization's stance regarding former coach Bruce Cassidy . Cassidy, who guided the team to the 2023 Stanley Cup championship, was dismissed on March 30 with only eight games left in the regular season.

John Tortorella was brought in as his successor and has since led Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final. While other NHL teams have reportedly sought permission to interview Cassidy, McCrimmon stated that the Knights were solely focused on their playoff run at that time. He also expressed disappointment that the situation became public, suggesting the Edmonton Oilers were the source of the leak.

"It's only news because Edmonton leaked it," McCrimmon said. "This isn't something that came out of our organization. We've been forced to respond to it.

" Cassidy, now 61, appeared on the same podcast and made his frustrations clear. He emphasized his desire to return to coaching, but noted that he remains under contract with Vegas until the end of next season and is bound by a no-compete clause.

"I can't resign today and go work for someone tomorrow," Cassidy explained. "I can't work until Vegas gives me permission. " He confirmed that two teams had inquired about his availability and that he wants to speak with them. Cassidy described the situation as "upsetting," adding that being fired feels like a termination, yet contractual constraints prevent him from moving freely.

McCrimmon acknowledged Cassidy's feelings, saying he had spoken with him as recently as the day before and understands his desire to coach. However, he reiterated that the organization's interests come first. The Golden Knights have developed a reputation for making tough decisions to remain competitive, including parting ways with popular figures, in their relentless pursuit of championships. McCrimmon argued that this win-at-all-costs mentality is actually a draw for players.

"I think the players really appreciate being on a team that's trying to win," he said. "The reality of running a team in a salary cap world is you have to make it work however you need to make it work. " He stressed that the organization treats its players and their families well, making Vegas an attractive destination. "Guys want to win, Vegas is a great place to play hockey, and a great place to win," McCrimbon concluded.

"We don't need to apologize for that, it's what all players want.





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