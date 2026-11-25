Trevor Connelly and Jack Eichel each scored two goals as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3, handing Edmonton its fourth straight loss.

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Tuesday in Edmonton in a battle between the top two teams in the Pacific Division.

Trevor Connelly had two goals and an assist, and Jack Eichel also scored twice for Vegas. Nic Dowd added a goal for the Golden Knights, who won their second straight game. Vegas improved to 15-6-5 and has gone 6-0-3 in its last 10 outings. The Golden Knights are just three points back of the Oilers for the Pacific lead, with a game in hand.

Also read Connelly, Eichel lead Golden Knights to 5-3 win over sluggish Oilers

The win gave Vegas a confidence boost against one of the best teams in the league. It was a four-point swing and it is obviously two really good teams going at it, Dowd said. That is a high-level team, they play really good hockey for three periods and it is good for us to understand that and come into this building and play that way and stay consistent with it regardless of the score.

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Trevor Connelly Sets Rookie Record

Connelly is having a fine first season. He notched his eighth and ninth goals of the campaign to move into second among rookies. The 19th overall pick in 2024 has points in four straight games to give him 19 on the season. At 20 years old, he became the youngest skater in Golden Knights history to record a multi-goal game, surpassing Alex Tuch, who did it at 21.

It was good, we played a really good team game and we needed that against one of the best teams in the league, Connelly said. We had to stay on top of their top guys and I think everyone in the group did a great job of that, and this is huge. This is getting us back on the right track and it is a huge win for the group. This gives us a lot of momentum.

The Knights had a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes, but the Oilers battled back to head into the third period tied 2-2 before Vegas regained control. Mitch Marner recorded his 600th assist in his 762nd game, becoming the 15th-fastest player in NHL history to hit the mark and the third-fastest active skater to reach the milestone, behind Oilers forward Connor McDavid (616 games) and Sidney Crosby (704 games).

Mitch Marner Reaches 600 Assists

They are a very good hockey team over there, we knew they were going to make a push and they did. I did not think we helped ourselves in the east-west play, in the high ice in the O-zone in the third period, said Knights head coach Ryan Craig. We needed to get back to being direct and that is what we did in the third. Marner also praised his team's overall effort.

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It feels good, obviously, Marner said. You know that team is deadly over all the ice in how they play and how deadly they can be on the rush and in the O-zone. We gave them a couple of plays where we have to limit time and space. But I think our first period and the third, I really like how we played.

We are playing smart, we are playing above, we are playing a 200-foot game, and I think we worked the cycle really well, especially in the third. Carter Hart made 21 saves to earn the win in the Vegas net. He briefly was replaced for the final 19 seconds of the second period by Adin Hill after appearing to suffer an injury, but then returned for the third. Colton Dach, McDavid and Vasily Podkolzin replied for the Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers Face Losing Streak

Edmonton dropped to 17-6-4 and has gone suddenly cold with four straight losses. The Oilers remain ahead of Vegas in the Pacific standings, but the Golden Knights are closing the gap with a game in hand. The two teams meet again later in the season in what could be a key divisional matchup.