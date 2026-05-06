Golden Knights Escape with Game 1 Win Despite Lackluster Performance

The Vegas Golden Knights narrowly defeated the Anaheim Ducks in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series, but both teams acknowledged the need for improvement. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens prepare for their second-round matchup after overcoming tough first-round opponents.

The Vegas Golden Knights secured a narrow victory in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks , but the team acknowledged that their performance was far from satisfactory.

Despite being outshot 34-22 and allowing 12 high-danger chances compared to their six, the Golden Knights managed to escape with a win, thanks in large part to goaltender Carter Hart’s 33 saves. Coach John Tortorella emphasized the need for improvement, stating, We’ll look at some of the stuff and I think we have a better game coming up. Vegas centre Mitch Marner echoed this sentiment, admitting, I don’t think anyone in that locker room is pretty satisfied with that win.

We know we can play a lot better. The Ducks, on the other hand, missed a prime opportunity to take an early lead in the series, despite dominating much of the play. Anaheim’s Ryan Poehling noted the team’s strong performance, saying, I thought we played a great game and just using our speed throughout the series is going to kind of be what dictates how it ends up for us.

Ducks coach Joel Quenneville praised his team’s pace and energy, highlighting their missed chances as a key factor in the loss. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres, who made their first playoff appearance in 15 years, are proving to be more than just a feel-good story. After defeating the Boston Bruins in six games in the first round, the Sabres are now looking to make a deeper postseason run.

Defenceman Rasmus Dahlin downplayed the hype surrounding the playoffs, stating, I think after this series, we kind of learned that this is just hockey. The media and stuff are kind of blowing it up about playoffs and different things. But we’ve played this sport for so long. The Montreal Canadiens, who narrowly defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of their first-round series, are now preparing to face the Sabres.

Canadiens forward Josh Anderson credited their success to teamwork and adherence to their game plan, saying, We stuck together. We found ways to win. I thought everyone bought into the game plan and system we were bringing each and every night. As the second round of the playoffs continues, both the Golden Knights and Ducks will need to adjust their strategies, while the Sabres and Canadiens look to build on their momentum





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